'Deregulation of fuel levy will only work in urban areas, not in rural areas'





Is there something the government can do to help motorists not feel the pinch at the pumps?

Another fuel increase is expected this week and the Central Energy Fund is forecasting a R2.27 to R2.36/litre rise in the price of petrol.

This will mean motorists will pay almost R25 a litre.

Many people have argued that government should reduce the tax on fuel as this adds to the price of fuel.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to an Independent economic analyst Professor Bonke Dumisa about this.

We must be really realistic when we argue these things and be political. Professor Bonke Dumisa, Independent economic analyst

My problem is when people say scrap the whole R6 something general levies, that will be unsustainable and that would mean the government will have to get that money somewhere else. Professor Bonke Dumisa, Independent economic analyst

They can extend that R1.50 cushion because it really played a significant role in saving us from more problems in the past. Since February we've had petrol price increases. Professor Bonke Dumisa, Independent economic analyst

Dumisa says government has taunted the deregulation of the petrol price but that would only benefit those in urban areas.

In the urban areas, it (deregulation) may work in the short term but not in the long term. In the rural areas, it will not work at all. Professor Bonke Dumisa, Independent economic analyst

Listen to the full interview below: