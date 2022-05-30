'Deregulation of fuel levy will only work in urban areas, not in rural areas'
Is there something the government can do to help motorists not feel the pinch at the pumps?
Another fuel increase is expected this week and the Central Energy Fund is forecasting a R2.27 to R2.36/litre rise in the price of petrol.
This will mean motorists will pay almost R25 a litre.
Many people have argued that government should reduce the tax on fuel as this adds to the price of fuel.
Bongani Bingwa speaks to an Independent economic analyst Professor Bonke Dumisa about this.
We must be really realistic when we argue these things and be political.Professor Bonke Dumisa, Independent economic analyst
My problem is when people say scrap the whole R6 something general levies, that will be unsustainable and that would mean the government will have to get that money somewhere else.Professor Bonke Dumisa, Independent economic analyst
They can extend that R1.50 cushion because it really played a significant role in saving us from more problems in the past. Since February we've had petrol price increases.Professor Bonke Dumisa, Independent economic analyst
Dumisa says government has taunted the deregulation of the petrol price but that would only benefit those in urban areas.
In the urban areas, it (deregulation) may work in the short term but not in the long term. In the rural areas, it will not work at all.Professor Bonke Dumisa, Independent economic analyst
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/bizoon/bizoon1602/bizoon160200048/52676686-d%C3%A9tail-d-une-main-tenant-une-pompe-%C3%A0-carburant-dans-une-station.jpg
More from Local
Time to declare SA's power crisis a disaster & harness alternative power sources
John Maytham speaks to Professor Mark Swilling, co-Director at the Centre for Complex Systems in Transition and co-author of the 'Betrayal of the Promise' at Stellenbosch University about South Africa's dire energy issue.Read More
Gauteng government launches new app to help fix potholes on provincial roads
John Perlman spoke to Gauteng Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo.Read More
Charlotte Maxeke hospital reopens thanks to Solidarity Fund
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Dr Gugulethu Ngubane, Executive Head of Health at Solidarity Fund.Read More
Fuel costs are set to spike, here's why
There are several factors that influence prices at the pumps - both locally and internationally.Read More
What should you do if you witness a crime?
Pippa Hudson spoke to attorney and director at William Booth Criminal Attorneys William Booth about what you should do if you witness a crime.Read More
Find out why Tsogo Sun changes name to Southern Sun
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Tsogo Sun Hotels CEO Marcel von Aulock for more details.Read More
Low-income earners to feel the pinch of inflation the most - Tiger Brands CEO
CEO of Tiger Brands Noel Doyle says he has not seen such widespread inflation of this scale in his 20 years of working at Tiger Brands.Read More
Dlamini-Zuma: KZN flood victims must be allocated land that's not disaster-prone
Dlamini-Zuma spoke to journalists in Durban on Sunday, a few minutes after government officials welcomed a cargo plane from the state of Qatar, carrying humanitarian aid for the flood-stricken province.Read More
Lesufi visits the scene where three brothers aged six, 13 and 16 died
John Perlman speaks to Steve Mabona, the Gauteng education department spokesperson on Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi's visit to the children's schools in Heidelburg.Read More