Food insecurity in Africa remains a pressing issue for the African Union amid continuous terrorism threats. This topped the agenda at the AU summit in Malambo in Equatorial Guinea over the weekend, where President Cyril Ramaphosa and several other African leaders gathered for the 16th extraordinary session.

The Cabo Delgado province in Mozambique has been gripped by an insurgency while violent extremism continues to rise in West Africa, with the dominance of groups like Al Shabab and Boko Haram.

Food insecurity has also been affected by political instability and unconstitutional changes of government, in particular, the coups in Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso and Sudan.

Food insecurity affects every single Africa. Egypt is the biggest African importer of wheat from Ukraine and Russia. The Ukrainian crisis is the major cause of the rise in petrol. These are issues the AU members can mitigate, especially coup d'états. Liesl Louw-Vaudran, Senior researcher at the Institute of Security Studies

Vaudran believes the AU should change its approach by looking at the driving forces behind these crises. While the military response is one aspect, addressing self-reliance will protect Africans from conflict and other violent threats.

It goes back to governance. There are many places that don't have sufficient services and infrastructure. Focus on development and poverty. Liesl Louw-Vaudran, Senior researcher at the Institute of Security Studies

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : African Union must tackle the drivers of Africa's crises: ISS