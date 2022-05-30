Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Why you should have 'hybrid immunity' against COVID-19

30 May 2022 9:52 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
vaccines
#Covid19SA
COVID-19 immunity
Omicron

Refilwe Moloto speaks to clinical infectious diseases epidemiologist Dr Salim Abdool Karim for more.

-Concerns over how the COVID-19 virus is evolving

-'Hybrid immunity' will be the best form of protection against future variants

-Omicron variant remains highly infectious, although milder

...

Omicron in South Africa. © grispb/123rf.com

With South Africa having passed the peak of the 5th wave of COVID-19 infections, there are concerns over how future variants and waves will evolve.

In South Africa, the test positivity rate and hospitalizations have declined in the past week, while reported deaths are slowing down. This illustrates that South Africans have built up immunity against the virus.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to clinical infectious diseases epidemiologist Dr Salim Abdool Karim for more.

We can't really predict how severe the next wave is going to be. We have a high level of vaccine and natural immunity, so we have some protection. But viruses are getting smarter and are able to escape our immunity, especially our natural immunity. So that's our big concern.

Dr Salim Abdool Karim, Clinical infectious diseases epidemiologist

If you still think there's no point in getting jabbed due to the ever-changing virus, think again. Dr Abdool Karim says natural immunity against the virus is waning.

When you look at the breakthrough infection rates, the protection the vaccine provided to those with the Delta variant was in the region of 88%. On the other hand, people who had natural immunity from the past waves, had very little protection.

Dr Salim Abdool Karim, Clinical infectious diseases epidemiologist

To protect against future peaks, those who have natural immunity due to having COVID-19 in the past, must acquire at least one dose of the vaccine. According to Dr Abdool Karim, 'hybrid immunity' can be a powerful response to re-infection.

Getting COVID-19 and then the vaccine will give you the best protection against the current variant and possibly future variants.

Dr Salim Abdool Karim, Clinical infectious diseases epidemiologist

Omicron remains highly infectious as it has over 50 mutations compared to the original virus. This means it has the ability to infect the cells of the body. The virus is 70 times more efficient in the way it affects the nasal cells, but tenfold less efficient in affecting the alveolar cells of the lungs.

The virus grows so well in the nose, but when people get infected, it doesn't go into the lungs and cause lung infection. It's much more milder because we're not seeing the respiratory distress. Because of its infectiousness, it's causing widespread infections.

Dr Salim Abdool Karim, Clinical infectious diseases epidemiologist

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Why you should have 'hybrid immunity' against COVID-19




