Travis Barker's ex auctions ring for $120,000 as he weds Kourtney Kardashian





Have you been wondering what's been trending lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

Do you have $120,000 stashed somewhere?

Well, you can buy Shanna Moakler, the ex-wife of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker ring with that amount.

Moakler is auctioning the ring just days after Barker married TV personality Kourtney Kardashian.

The ring is listed on Worthy, an online jewellery store.

Listen to what else has gone viral here: