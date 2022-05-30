Travis Barker's ex auctions ring for $120,000 as he weds Kourtney Kardashian
Well, you can buy Shanna Moakler, the ex-wife of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker ring with that amount.
Moakler is auctioning the ring just days after Barker married TV personality Kourtney Kardashian.
The ring is listed on Worthy, an online jewellery store.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_122019015_two-wedding-rings-and-a-book-so-close-object.html
