Find out why Tsogo Sun changes name to Southern Sun





Tsogo Sun Hotels has changed its name to Southern Sun.

The name change comes as the hospitality industry is bouncing back after two years of operating under tight restrictions.

Tsogo Sun Hotels unbundled from casino and hospitality giant Tsogo Sun Holdings in 2019.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Tsogo Sun Hotels CEO Marcel von Aulock for more details.

It's been a bit of a corporate debacle, we've separated the casino and the hotel businesses just before COVID-19. We are trying to get a bit more clarity on market between those two companies and it's a corporate rebrand as opposed to a product rebrand. Marcel von Aulock, CEO - Southern Sun Hotels

Listen to the full interview below: