Indigenous contraception can reduce unwanted pregnancy in rural areas - Expert





Reproductive rights are under attack on the other side of the world as the highest court in the United States may soon revoke the right to terminate a pregnancy.

Fortunately, a rare finding when comparing the country to a world superpower, South African law guarantees access to sexual and reproductive health services since the Choice on Termination of Pregnancy Act was passed in 1996.

Sadly, on the contrary to what looks like the pinnacle of reproductive freedom, teenage pregnancy in the country still remains quite high.

Prof Molelekwa Moroole from North West University talks to Lester Kiewit on how indigenous medicine can aid in increasing access to family planning interventions.

Moroole, with a PhD in indigenous knowledge systems from Northwest University, says traditional methods of contraception are not new but have not been widely accessible in modern society.

Because of the colonial legacy, Western methods of preventing pregnancy have been promoted and indigenous methods have been almost ignored. Prof Molelekwa Moroole, PhD indigenous knowledge Systems - North West University

He adds that the focus in the school syllabus is on western contraceptive methods which can be a problem for marginalized communities such as rural areas who struggle to access them.

Moorole says that natural interventions should not be used in isolation as the Northwest University study proved its efficacy to be scientifically low.

He instead advised that indigenous medicines be used in conjunction with other methods within the context of indigenous knowledge systems.

