Be a part of history, help raise R8M for Peninsula School Feeding Association
UPDATE: We're officially live! Help us make history, donate to the Kfm 94.5 #FeedingOurFuture Radiothon with LottoStar, HERE.
During our May Money Madness campaign with Lottostar, we partnered with Peninsula Schools Feeding Association, a non-profit organisation that addresses childhood hunger at schools in the Cape.
Thanks to our listeners, we were able to raise R758 750 for the PSFA, which will feed 1,331 children for an entire year!
However, there are 14,736 school children that need our support.
From 6am on Wednesday, 1 June, we will embark on the biggest community initiative in Western Cape history.
In collaboration with LottoStar, Kfm 94.5 will host a 'Feeding Our Future' Radiothon to raise R8 Million to help the Peninsula Schools Feeding Association.
And Lottostar promised to match every cent we raise, up to R4 million!
Listen below to Peninsula School Feeding Association funding manager Charles Grey on Kfm Mornings.
Tune in to Kfm 94.5 from 6am on Wednesday, 1 June, to make your pledge and be part of history.
This article first appeared on KFM : Be a part of history, help raise R8M for Peninsula School Feeding Association
More from Local
Bye bye long queues at Home Affairs, new online booking is here
Deputy director-general for policy Thulani Mavuso tells Bongani Bingwa that the system will be used for ID and passport applications.Read More
Extension of fuel levy suspension brings slight relief for motorists
John Perlman spoke to deputy director-general at the National Treasury, Ismail Momoniat, about this reprieve and how it will affect motorists and the country.Read More
Has overexposure to violence desensitised us to the suffering of children?
John Maytham spoke to co-director of the Institute for Life Course Health Research in the Department of Global Health at Stellenbosch University, Professor Mark Tomlinson, about child protection.Read More
Comair suspends all Kulula, British Airways flights over funding issues
The airline operator made the announcement on Tuesday night, saying that its business rescue practitioners were raising the necessary capital.Read More
Farmers need govt to increase diesel rebate for sake of food security - Agri SA
Bruce Whitfield interviews Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director at Agri SA, as fuel price increases loom.Read More
Continued fuel levy relief eases Wed price hike, but brace for more to come
The Money Show interviews Avhapfani Tshifularo (Executive Director, SA Petroleum Industry Association) and the AA's Layton Beard.Read More
Wits Planetarium to retire its Star Projector at the end of June
Relebogile Mabotja spoke to the director at the Wits Centre for Astrophysics Professor Roger Deane about the history and future of the planetarium.Read More
Fuel levy suspended for one more month, adjusted for July
The fuel levy is being suspended for a further two months but with different amounts per month.Read More
Health Department clears up proof of vaccination confusion
Mandy Wiener speaks to Ramphelane Morewane, Acting Deputy Director General for Primary Healthcare.Read More
Millions of young people are unemployed, they wake up and sit - Risenga Maluleke
The quarterly labour force survey shows that there were more than 7.9 million unemployed people in South Africa during the first quarter of the year, despite an overall decline in the joblessness ratesRead More