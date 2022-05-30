Masina re-election the worst outcome for ANC Ekurhuleni - Political analyst
Former Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina has been re-elected as the chair of the African National Congress (ANC) in the region.
Masina received 163 votes out of the 334 ballots cast, beating out contender Doctor Xhakaza at the Ekurhuleni regional conference on Sunday night.
Professor of Political Science at the University of Johannesburg Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana says this is the worst outcome for the region.
To my mind, this is the worst outcome and what actually happened at the Ekurhuleni ANC conference, just shows you and contradicts this whole narrative of renewal in the ANC. This is not good for the ANC even in the upcoming elections.Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana, Professor of political science - University of Johannesburg
Having served two terms, I am really not sure what Masina will I the third term that he couldn't do during the first two.Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana, Professor of political science - University of Johannesburg
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
