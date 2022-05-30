Family Matters: Understanding the burden of being a breadwinner





Being a breadwinner can put an enormous amount of pressure on a person. The anxiety of having dependents rely on only you and of what would happen to your family if something happened to your job can be extremely challenging to manage alone.

Thabo Mdluli spoke to clinical psychologist Sithabile Ndlovu about the challenges and the burden of being a family’s solo breadwinner.

According to Ndlovu, taking on the role of breadwinner is something that people may not have anticipated, but circumstances have pushed them into this position.

Most of the time taking upon this role is not something they planned to, they're just sometimes forced by circumstances. Sithabile Ndlovu, Clinical psychologist

Whether this is supporting a partner and children, or parents and siblings who are unable to work, the pressure of being the sole financial provider can cause extreme stress and anxiety, as well as other mental health issues.

The COVID-19 pandemic intensified this stress for many people as work and income may have been disrupted by the lockdowns over the last two years.

After disrupted work, and with rising costs of living and petrol, breadwinners may find themselves under even more pressure than before and in need of support from those around them, whether it’s picking up some of the burden or just giving emotional support to someone who maybe struggling.

On top of just the stress of making ends meet a breadwinner may start to feel pressure to provide more in terms of luxuries, especially when they compare their situation to others around them.

Financial stress is a given for anyone whose a breadwinner, but it can be exacerbated by societal pressure. So just wanting to appear as though you have more than what you actually have. Sithabile Ndlovu, Clinical psychologist

In some cases, the best thing for a breadwinner is to speak to someone who is in the same position as them and understand the pressure they are under.

In cases where the pressure is starting to cause other mental health issues such as anxiety and depression then it may be necessary to speak to a psychologist or psychiatrist to find ways to improve their situations.

Many eldest children have said they find themselves under the most pressure to provide because they are not only providing for their parents but also for their younger siblings, and they may struggle to ask them for help.

If you are the breadwinner for a family, don’t be afraid to ask for help and support from your loved ones, especially if you start to feel overwhelmed by the pressure. The sooner you get support, the easier it will be to get help.

If you are not the breadwinner, be sure to check in with them and see if there is any support you can provide to alleviate the pressure, even if it is just to let them know they are appreciated.

