Bosasa case expected to commence at the end of the year

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi appears in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on 14 October 2020. Agrizzi was denied bail in his corruption and bribery case. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN

The R1.8 billion Bosasa case was hit was another delay in the Pretoria high court on Monday, after two of the accused requested a postponement.

Former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi and two former government officials Linda Mti and Patrick Gillingham are facing a slew of charges related to corruption and fraud. This is after Bosasa and its affiliates scored several dodgy prison tenders between 2004 and 2007.

On Monday, Mti and Gillingham requested a postponement to sort out their finances for their legal representatives. The trial is expected to commence at the end of the year.

Agrizzi has not appeared in the dock since 2020 due to ill health, which has led to numerous postponements. The State appointed an independent medical doctor to assess his condition earlier this month.

Mandy Wiener gets the latest from Sindisiwe Twala Seboka from the Investigating Directorate.

The state told the court Mr Agrizzi was assessed on the 19th May and further assessments will take place by an independent pulmonologist. The verdict will be submitted to the separate matter case in Palm Ridge that's expected to sit on the 12th July. That will determine if a separation of trial must take place on this matter. Sindisiwe Twala Seboka, Spokesperson - Investigating Directorate

At the same time, Agrizzi and former African National Congress MP Vincent Smith face additional fraud and corruption charges. Smith is accused of accepting money through his company Euroblitz 48, to influence him to use his political leverage to favour Bosasa. The directorate has sought to separate these matters, so the Smith trial can commence in earnest.

If the independent pulmonologist says that he's not fit to stand trial, then it means we have to start the separation of the trial of the two accused. But we do not want to pre-empt this so for now, we will wait for what the doctors say. Sindisiwe Twala Seboka, Spokesperson - Investigating Directorate

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Bosasa case expected to commence at the end of the year