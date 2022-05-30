'Educating your teen about social media teaches accountability', says teen coach
Pretty Kekana is the co-founder, director and head coach of Motsha Teens, which helps youths address pyscho, social and behavioural issues.
Based in Ratanda, Heidelburg, the organisation focuses on equipping youths from all backgrounds with knowledge on how to overcome social ills as well as mental and behavioural issues.
How children engage with social media can expose them to unfiltered content or adults who want to take advantage of them, says Kekana.
The teen coach says that because adolescents are minors it is the responsibility of the adults around them to keep them safe from online predators.
She says that completely restricting social media is counter productive and does not solve the problem of potential harm.
Her advice to parents is that they should use social media as an opportunity to teach responsibility and accountability to their teen children.
Ideally you don't want to socially exclude them from all the other benefits of social media cause there are other benefits - the education they can access to.Pretty Kekana, founder of Motsha Teens
She adds that nothing should be kept private considering that the teenager may be sharing intimate details of their lives with the world.
She advises guardians to have an open discussion with the child as they hand them their new device and install apps that can kept rack of who they are talking to.
I think having educational discussion with their teenager before they go online, before you buying them the device, like I highlighted teaching them the responsibility, their responsibility and also downloading apps that can help you have access to what they download and also have boundaries on the social media platforms they can followPretty Kekana, founder of Motsha Teens
Listen to the full podcast episode below
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_55385369_driving-driving-dangerously.html?vti=np00vvxiiuflxy18zx-1-56
More from Lifestyle
How John Bogle invented index funds – saving investors trillions
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nerina Visser, a Strategist and Advisor at ETF SA.Read More
Fuel levy suspension: 'The government is considering extending it'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib.Read More
Family Matters: Understanding the burden of being a breadwinner
Thabo Mdluli spoke to clinical psychologist Sithabile Ndlovu about the challenges and the burden of being a family’s solo breadwinner.Read More
Indigenous contraception can reduce unwanted pregnancy in rural areas - Expert
Lester Kiewit speaks Prof Molelekwa Moroole from North-West University to find out more.Read More
[INTERVIEW] Zara Rutherford – the youngest woman to fly solo around the world
Sara-Jayne King chats to 19-year-old Zara Rutherford, the youngest woman to fly solo around the world.Read More
Singer-songwriter Joya Mooi on new music and the influence of COVID-19
Dutch-South African singer-songwriter Joya Mooi joins Relebogile Mabotja on Unplugged.Read More
Liberty records dramatic increase in mental health claims
Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Dominique Stott, Liberty's Chief Medical Officer, about what contributed to the dramatic increase.Read More
SA's Prof Tulio de Oliviera among world’s 100 most influential – Time Magazine
Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Tulio de Oliveira of Stellenbosch University.Read More
Navigating the baby bump: How to have enjoyable and safe sex while pregnant
Clement Manyathela interviews a sex and pleasure educator Lisa Welch for more.Read More