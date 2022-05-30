Fuel costs are set to spike, here's why





In April the government announced that it would implement what it called a “two-phased approach” to tackle rising fuel costs that resulted from the Russia-Ukraine war.

However, April has come and gone and the government has yet to announce what the next step will be in the face of a sharp fuel hike in June.

While we wait in anticipation, we break down what's driving the spike in fuel prices in South Africa.

HOW THE FUEL PRICE IS CALCULATED There are several factors that influence prices at the pumps - both locally and internationally.

This price is built off the Basic Fuel Price (BFP) that mimics the cost of fuel being imported into the country. This formula was implemented in 2003 and reflects real-world international prices that unaffected by local factors such as levies and margins.

For petrol, the BFP is calculated as: 50% Mediterranean and 50% Singapore.

For diesel and paraffin, the BFP is calculated as: 50% Mediterranean and 50% Arabian Gulf.

After this is calculated, the costs of shipping and importation is then added and converted into South African rands.

Petrol price is determined by both internal and external factors. External dollar factors that fluctuate daily and internal rand factors that change annually.

EXTERNAL FACTORS External factors pertain to the way the world is evolving and what is happening that directly or indirectly affects the cost of fuel, which is why this change is relatively unstable and constantly changing.

This monthly movement is outside of the control of the industry and are changed every first Wednesday of each month, which happens to be 1 June this year.

These factors are out of the control of the government and are dollar-based.

Things that affect external factors: international supply and demand, shipping costs, coastal storage, port dues and interest.

External factors influence 54% of the fuel price.

INTERNAL FACTORS Internal factors are more consistent, typically change on an annual basis.

The ultimate cost of fuel is then calculated when the movements of the annual internal factors are implemented and is also included in the monthly price changes.

These factors are government controlled and are rand-based.

Things that affect internal factors: duties and levies (fuel levy, Road Accident Fund, customs and excise, and the Demand Side Management Levy), magisterial zone differentials (the cost of transport to supply the various magisterial districts from supply points), and margins (wholesale, storage, distribution and retail).

Internal factors influence 46% of fuel price where duties and levies affect 27%, magisterial zone differentials affect 3% and margins affect 14%.

Fuel is expected to go up by up to R4.

This article first appeared on EWN : Fuel costs are set to spike, here's why