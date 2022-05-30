Fuel levy suspension: 'The government is considering extending it'
South Africa is bracing for fuel price hikes of almost R4 per litre on Wednesday – but an intervention to soften the blow may be on the cards.
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana and Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe are considering an intervention, according to Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele.
The government announced in March a temporary R1.50 reduction in fuel levies, which is now ending.
“Gwede Mantashe and Enoch Godongwana have been sitting on their hands for the last two months knowing that the subsidy on the fuel levy was coming to an end at the end of May,” lamented Democratic Alliance (DA) mineral resources and energy spokesperson Kevin Mileham.
“They’ve done absolutely nothing and now the situation is urgent.”
The DA wants the government to scrap the fuel levy.
“I disagree with the DA on this issue not on political grounds but purely on practical grounds,” says analyst Bonke Dumisa.
“You are saying the government must find other ways of taxing the public, which does not make sense.”
The price of petrol and diesel is likely to rise beyond R25 a litre on Wednesday.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib (scroll up to listen).
Interest rates will go up further… and now you’re going to add a monster increase in the petrol price… I’m hoping the government comes up with an extension in the fuel levy suspension…Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib
Fuel levies collect about R90 billion per year… The government cannot forgo that revenue… or borrow it…There is not a lot you can do… This is delaying the inevitable… but probably wise…Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib
I think it’s worth trying to suspend it for a few more months.Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Fuel levy suspension: 'The government is considering extending it'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_111558388_empty-fuel-tank.html?term=empty%2Bfuel%2Bgauge&vti=odzfiusmfoyi3rxno4-1-96
