Should sports featuring SA national teams be free-to-air? The ANC thinks so





The ANC is proposing for their policy conference in July that all sporting events featuring a national team should be available on free-to-air TV.

John Perlman spoke to ANC head of communications subcommittee, Nkenke Kekana, about this proposal and what it would mean for broadcasters.

Kekana said that, as a national team, the public should have a right to watch and see their country represented on their screens.

If any team is wearing South African colours, the public has a right to watch that team that is representing South Africa. Nkenke Kekana, ANC Head of Communications Subcommittee

Kekana’s argument is that there shouldn’t be a situation where South Africa is playing in a world cup and only those with private broadcasting services are able to watch.

The document is still being discussed before it is put forward and proposed at the conference.

