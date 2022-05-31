Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Should sports featuring SA national teams be free-to-air? The ANC thinks so

31 May 2022 6:37 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Bafana Bafana
Proteas
Springboks
African National Congress ANC
Blitzboks
Proteas women
Free-to-air
Banyana Banayana
national sport

John Perlman spoke to the ANC head of communications subcommittee, Nkenke Kekana, about this proposal and what it would mean for broadcasters.

The ANC is proposing for their policy conference in July that all sporting events featuring a national team should be available on free-to-air TV.

John Perlman spoke to ANC head of communications subcommittee, Nkenke Kekana, about this proposal and what it would mean for broadcasters.

Kekana said that, as a national team, the public should have a right to watch and see their country represented on their screens.

If any team is wearing South African colours, the public has a right to watch that team that is representing South Africa.

Nkenke Kekana, ANC Head of Communications Subcommittee

Nkenke Kekana, ANC Head of Communications Subcommittee

Kekana's argument is that there shouldn't be a situation where South Africa is playing in a world cup and only those with private broadcasting services are able to watch.

The document is still being discussed before it is put forward and proposed at the conference.

To find out more, listen to the full audio below.




