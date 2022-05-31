Gauteng government launches new app to help fix potholes on provincial roads





The Gauteng government has launched an app called FixGPapp which will allow motorists to flag and report potholes.

John Perlman spoke to Gauteng MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo about how this app will work and what it aims to achieve.

The app will be available across the province and has a built-in camera that will allow motorists to take pictures of the potholes and the province will then send regional teams to fix the damage.

Mamabolo said that they were aware of the gravity of the task to fix these potholes but were working weekends and securing contractors to help with the task.

In addition to the teams that we have in the regional offices at a provincial level, we are also finalising the procurement of contractors that will also add to the capacity that we have. Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure

The hope is that this app will not only help the government officials to fix the potholes but also help motorists to be aware of potholes and the progress that is being made with repairing the roads.

To find out more, listen to the full audio below.