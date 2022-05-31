Keen to donate your body to research? Here's how





-Donating your body supports the research and training of medical doctors and scientists

-It also removes the burden of burial and cremation expenses

-Potential donors must have consented and inform their family

Ever thought about donating your body to science? Well, it gives you a chance to save the lives of others. Here's why.

People donate their bodies to support the research and training of health professionals in academia. While most have altruistic reasons, some have financial concerns, as the costs of burials and cremations are high.

Refilwe Moloto spoke to Associate Professor Geney Gunston, senior lecturer from the University of Cape Town clinical anatomy and biological anthropology division, to understand more about this fascinating topic.

The individual would be screened and a consent form must be signed. A potential donor would need to contact the department with the request. It's important for any donor to inform their family of their wish. On the consent form should be the number of the undertakers, who would bring the body to the department (once the person has passed away). Professor Geney Gunston, Clinical anatomy and biological anthropology division - University of Cape Town

The potential donor must died of natural causes and weigh under 100 kilograms. For logistical reasons, the person must be located within 100 kilometres from UCT's institute.

If the person's body is badly damaged, that would make it less beneficial to those who would be learning about the body. Professor Geney Gunston, Clinical anatomy and biological anthropology division - University of Cape Town

Once the donor's 'second life' comes to an end, the body is then cremated.

If the person passed away in 2022, the students would study the body in 2023 and the body would be cremated by the end of the year. It could be about 18 months after the person passed away before the ashes are available to the family. Professor Geney Gunston, Clinical anatomy and biological anthropology division - University of Cape Town

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Keen to donate your body to research? Here's how