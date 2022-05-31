Keen to donate your body to research? Here's how

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Extension of fuel levy suspension brings slight relief for motorists John Perlman spoke to deputy director-general at the National Treasury, Ismail Momoniat, about this reprieve and how it will affec... 1 June 2022 7:24 AM
Has overexposure to violence desensitised us to the suffering of children? John Maytham spoke to co-director of the Institute for Life Course Health Research in the Department of Global Health at Stellenbo... 1 June 2022 6:45 AM
Comair suspends all Kulula, British Airways flights over funding issues The airline operator made the announcement on Tuesday night, saying that its business rescue practitioners were raising the necess... 1 June 2022 6:16 AM
View all Local
Farmers need govt to increase diesel rebate for sake of food security - Agri SA Bruce Whitfield interviews Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director at Agri SA, as fuel price increases loom. 31 May 2022 9:02 PM
Should sports featuring SA national teams be free-to-air? The ANC thinks so John Perlman spoke to the ANC head of communications subcommittee, Nkenke Kekana, about this proposal and what it would mean for b... 31 May 2022 6:37 AM
Masina re-election the worst outcome for ANC Ekurhuleni - Political analyst Professor of Political Science at the University of Johannesburg Mcebisi Ndletyana talks about the re-election of Mzwandile Masina... 30 May 2022 12:16 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Satour's new campaign: Unimaginative or tourism-boostingly beautiful? Branding expert Andy Rice talks advertising on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'. 31 May 2022 9:38 PM
Farmers need govt to increase diesel rebate for sake of food security - Agri SA Bruce Whitfield interviews Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director at Agri SA, as fuel price increases loom. 31 May 2022 9:02 PM
Famous Brands: Headline earnings up 500% y/y 'but still not out of the woods' Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Darren Hele about Famous Brands' (Wimpy, Steers, Mugg & Bean...) full-year results. 31 May 2022 7:21 PM
View all Business
How your morning coffee can help the environment Premium coffee brand Nespresso ensures that their coffee capsules are 100% infinitely recyclable, here’s how: 1 June 2022 8:15 AM
Has social media become an 'echo chamber' of like-mindedness? John Maytham talks to journalist Mathew Blackman about voices in the digital age and what that means about the discourse and debat... 1 June 2022 6:52 AM
Continued fuel levy relief eases Wed price hike, but brace for more to come The Money Show interviews Avhapfani Tshifularo (Executive Director, SA Petroleum Industry Association) and the AA's Layton Beard. 31 May 2022 6:56 PM
View all Lifestyle
Should sports featuring SA national teams be free-to-air? The ANC thinks so John Perlman spoke to the ANC head of communications subcommittee, Nkenke Kekana, about this proposal and what it would mean for b... 31 May 2022 6:37 AM
Kaizer Chiefs appoint former player Arthur Zwane as new head coach Zwane previously served as the head coach on a temporary basis, including as recently as April following the departure of Stuart B... 26 May 2022 11:55 AM
Springbok’s Jantjies arrested for malicious damage to property on a flight Gauteng police said they arrested him for damaging property on a flight and he was escorted off the plane by law enforcement offic... 15 May 2022 3:02 PM
View all Sport
Testifying against your ex: What evidence are you bringing to court? The Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial inspired Carl and Zoë to ask listeners what they would do if they testified against an ex. 1 June 2022 6:36 AM
Top Gun smashes box office records across the world Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 31 May 2022 4:25 PM
Travis Barker's ex auctions ring for $120,000 as he weds Kourtney Kardashian Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 May 2022 8:54 AM
View all Entertainment
How your morning coffee can help the environment Premium coffee brand Nespresso ensures that their coffee capsules are 100% infinitely recyclable, here’s how: 1 June 2022 8:15 AM
Europe bans piped oil from Russia Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 31 May 2022 12:19 PM
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
View all World
Gas is the transition that allows us to get to things such as hydrogen - Dames Brian Dames shares a vision for renewable energy with Bruce Whitfield, suggesting gas is a necessary energy source path to follow. 26 May 2022 11:17 AM
African Union Chair to ask Putin to allow wheat exports from Ukraine Dianna Games (Africa At Work) reports back from the latest meeting of the UN Economic Commission for Africa on The Money Show. 25 May 2022 9:23 PM
SA is still a good prospect for emerging market investors, says JSE's CEO Bruce Whitfield catches up with Dr Leila Fourie, unpacking her key takeaways at WEF so far. 25 May 2022 5:33 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Satour's new campaign: Unimaginative or tourism-boostingly beautiful? Branding expert Andy Rice talks advertising on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'. 31 May 2022 9:38 PM
Fuel prices: 'Govt must stop spending money as if it's theirs! It’s our money!' Lester Kiewit interviews Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse. 31 May 2022 11:27 AM
Fuel levy suspension: 'The government is considering extending it' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib. 30 May 2022 6:23 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

Keen to donate your body to research? Here's how

31 May 2022 8:01 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
medical doctors
cremation
body donation

Refilwe Moloto speaks University of Cape Town clinical anatomy and biological anthropology division's Associate Professor Geney Gunston.

-Donating your body supports the research and training of medical doctors and scientists

-It also removes the burden of burial and cremation expenses

-Potential donors must have consented and inform their family

...

Ever thought about donating your body to science? Well, it gives you a chance to save the lives of others. Here's why.

People donate their bodies to support the research and training of health professionals in academia. While most have altruistic reasons, some have financial concerns, as the costs of burials and cremations are high.

Refilwe Moloto spoke to Associate Professor Geney Gunston, senior lecturer from the University of Cape Town clinical anatomy and biological anthropology division, to understand more about this fascinating topic.

The individual would be screened and a consent form must be signed. A potential donor would need to contact the department with the request. It's important for any donor to inform their family of their wish. On the consent form should be the number of the undertakers, who would bring the body to the department (once the person has passed away).

Professor Geney Gunston, Clinical anatomy and biological anthropology division - University of Cape Town

The potential donor must died of natural causes and weigh under 100 kilograms. For logistical reasons, the person must be located within 100 kilometres from UCT's institute.

If the person's body is badly damaged, that would make it less beneficial to those who would be learning about the body.

Professor Geney Gunston, Clinical anatomy and biological anthropology division - University of Cape Town

Once the donor's 'second life' comes to an end, the body is then cremated.

If the person passed away in 2022, the students would study the body in 2023 and the body would be cremated by the end of the year. It could be about 18 months after the person passed away before the ashes are available to the family.

Professor Geney Gunston, Clinical anatomy and biological anthropology division - University of Cape Town

Scroll up for the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Keen to donate your body to research? Here's how




31 May 2022 8:01 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
medical doctors
cremation
body donation

Trending

Millions of young people are unemployed, they wake up and sit - Risenga Maluleke

Local

Continued fuel levy relief eases Wed price hike, but brace for more to come

Business Local Lifestyle

Comair suspends all Kulula, British Airways flights over funding issues

Business Local

Extension of fuel levy suspension brings slight relief for motorists

Business Local

EWN Highlights

EC has worst unemployment rate in SA - QLFS

1 June 2022 6:29 AM

Comair suspends all Kulula, British Airways flights over funding issues

1 June 2022 6:16 AM

Shanghai eases COVID curbs in step towards ending lockdown

1 June 2022 5:39 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA