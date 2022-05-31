No social workers available to remove children from Eldorado Park lolly lounges





The Yellow Ribbon Foundation has expressed its dissatisfaction with the lack of social workers in Eldorado Park.

CEO of the foundation Derelene James says with child protection week, more resources should be committed to the are to combat the scourge of lolly lounges.

The lolly lounges in the area have been an epidemic for years and children as young as two years old are being sold into prostitution but their family members.

Years back we were battling to get social workers to do removals and nine years later we are calling all departments to come to Eldorado Park to come and do removals where we find kids in dire need of urgent protection and care and we are told there are only six social workers serving the whole of Joburg South. Derelene James, Anti-drug activist founder & CEO - Yellow Ribbon Foundation

Most of these cases we find are drug related, we are finding kids at home that haven't eaten for days on end where the parents are on drugs. These children are not going to school and exposed to a lot of things at an early age. Derelene James, Anti-drug activist founder & CEO - Yellow Ribbon Foundation

James explains how yesterday they met a mother who is selling her three year old as the child is at risk.

Meanwhile, Johannesburg Child Welfare assistant director at the Chriselda Bunu confirms that resources are a challenges and can not help everyone.

We cover over 100 issues. Unfortunately we need to prioritise cases. As Joburg Welfare our aim is not to remove the children from their families. Chriselda Bunu, Assistant director - Johannesburg Child Welfare

