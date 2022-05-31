Fill up your buckets as Rand Water plans routine West Rand maintenance on Friday





Johannesburg's West Rand should prepare for a dry start to their weekend as Joburg Water announced a planned water outage.

Zuikerbosch water treatment plant executive Eddie Singo speaks to Bongani Bingwa on how extensive the planned water shutdown will be.

Disruptions start from 6 am on Friday 3 June for the duration of 24 hours and will affect the Waterval, Weltevreden and Roodepoort reservoirs.

Rand water is in the third phase of increasing its water supply capacity across Johannesburg.

The operation comes after a study conducted 15-18 years ago analysed the ratio between demand and supply of the city's water. The study then anticipated that a water shortage would arise between 2023 - 2024.

The routine maintenance will also create flexibility in the event another pipe is damaged, water supply will remain uninterrupted, says Singo.

The work that we are doing is a culmination of a number of years of planning with forward looking in terms of the growth of our customer base particularly in the Western side of the City of Johannesburg. Eddie Singo, Executive manager - Zuikerbosch water treatment plant

Singo says despite the current water structure's ability to provide adequate support, the planned maintenance is a preemptive effort to combat the increased pressure due to be felt in the coming years.

That's exactly what we are doing, we are putting infrastructure before the growth of the economy, before the growth of the area. We are responding to 2024 today. Eddie Singo, Executive manager - Zuikerbosch water treatment plant

Singo says the impact will not be felt equally in the affected areas of Weltervredenpark, Randpark ridge, Little Falls, Honeydew, Fairlands, parts of Randburg, Northclifffe, Strubens valley, Bergbron and Parktown.

You can get updates from the following Twitter accounts @RandWater and @JHBWater.

Listen to the full podcast below