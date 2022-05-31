Fill up your buckets as Rand Water plans routine West Rand maintenance on Friday
Johannesburg's West Rand should prepare for a dry start to their weekend as Joburg Water announced a planned water outage.
Zuikerbosch water treatment plant executive Eddie Singo speaks to Bongani Bingwa on how extensive the planned water shutdown will be.
Disruptions start from 6 am on Friday 3 June for the duration of 24 hours and will affect the Waterval, Weltevreden and Roodepoort reservoirs.
Rand water is in the third phase of increasing its water supply capacity across Johannesburg.
The operation comes after a study conducted 15-18 years ago analysed the ratio between demand and supply of the city's water. The study then anticipated that a water shortage would arise between 2023 - 2024.
The routine maintenance will also create flexibility in the event another pipe is damaged, water supply will remain uninterrupted, says Singo.
The work that we are doing is a culmination of a number of years of planning with forward looking in terms of the growth of our customer base particularly in the Western side of the City of Johannesburg.Eddie Singo, Executive manager - Zuikerbosch water treatment plant
Singo says despite the current water structure's ability to provide adequate support, the planned maintenance is a preemptive effort to combat the increased pressure due to be felt in the coming years.
That's exactly what we are doing, we are putting infrastructure before the growth of the economy, before the growth of the area. We are responding to 2024 today.Eddie Singo, Executive manager - Zuikerbosch water treatment plant
Singo says the impact will not be felt equally in the affected areas of Weltervredenpark, Randpark ridge, Little Falls, Honeydew, Fairlands, parts of Randburg, Northclifffe, Strubens valley, Bergbron and Parktown.
You can get updates from the following Twitter accounts @RandWater and @JHBWater.
Listen to the full podcast below
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_3242983_water-drop-falling-from-an-old-tap.html?vti=ncpgysq5h7tkb7hcvo-1-93
More from Local
Bye bye long queues at Home Affairs, new online booking is here
Deputy director-general for policy Thulani Mavuso tells Bongani Bingwa that the system will be used for ID and passport applications.Read More
Extension of fuel levy suspension brings slight relief for motorists
John Perlman spoke to deputy director-general at the National Treasury, Ismail Momoniat, about this reprieve and how it will affect motorists and the country.Read More
Has overexposure to violence desensitised us to the suffering of children?
John Maytham spoke to co-director of the Institute for Life Course Health Research in the Department of Global Health at Stellenbosch University, Professor Mark Tomlinson, about child protection.Read More
Comair suspends all Kulula, British Airways flights over funding issues
The airline operator made the announcement on Tuesday night, saying that its business rescue practitioners were raising the necessary capital.Read More
Farmers need govt to increase diesel rebate for sake of food security - Agri SA
Bruce Whitfield interviews Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director at Agri SA, as fuel price increases loom.Read More
Continued fuel levy relief eases Wed price hike, but brace for more to come
The Money Show interviews Avhapfani Tshifularo (Executive Director, SA Petroleum Industry Association) and the AA's Layton Beard.Read More
Wits Planetarium to retire its Star Projector at the end of June
Relebogile Mabotja spoke to the director at the Wits Centre for Astrophysics Professor Roger Deane about the history and future of the planetarium.Read More
Fuel levy suspended for one more month, adjusted for July
The fuel levy is being suspended for a further two months but with different amounts per month.Read More
Health Department clears up proof of vaccination confusion
Mandy Wiener speaks to Ramphelane Morewane, Acting Deputy Director General for Primary Healthcare.Read More
Millions of young people are unemployed, they wake up and sit - Risenga Maluleke
The quarterly labour force survey shows that there were more than 7.9 million unemployed people in South Africa during the first quarter of the year, despite an overall decline in the joblessness ratesRead More