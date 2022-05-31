Energy regulator OKs South Africa’s first two privately-owned solar projects

Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Has overexposure to violence desensitised us to the suffering of children? John Maytham spoke to co-director of the Institute for Life Course Health Research in the Department of Global Health at Stellenbo... 1 June 2022 6:45 AM
Comair suspends all Kulula, British Airways flights over funding issues The airline operator made the announcement on Tuesday night, saying that its business rescue practitioners were raising the necess... 1 June 2022 6:16 AM
Farmers need govt to increase diesel rebate for sake of food security - Agri SA Bruce Whitfield interviews Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director at Agri SA, as fuel price increases loom. 31 May 2022 9:02 PM
View all Local
Should sports featuring SA national teams be free-to-air? The ANC thinks so John Perlman spoke to the ANC head of communications subcommittee, Nkenke Kekana, about this proposal and what it would mean for b... 31 May 2022 6:37 AM
Masina re-election the worst outcome for ANC Ekurhuleni - Political analyst Professor of Political Science at the University of Johannesburg Mcebisi Ndletyana talks about the re-election of Mzwandile Masina... 30 May 2022 12:16 PM
Mbhazima Shilowa says Numsa should be worried after Saftu elective conference Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa on The Midday Report with Mandy Weiner, shares his thoughts into the labour federation's b... 26 May 2022 2:07 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Satour's new campaign: Unimaginative or tourism-boostingly beautiful? Branding expert Andy Rice talks advertising on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'. 31 May 2022 9:38 PM
Famous Brands: Headline earnings up 500% y/y 'but still not out of the woods' Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Darren Hele about Famous Brands' (Wimpy, Steers, Mugg & Bean...) full-year results. 31 May 2022 7:21 PM
Continued fuel levy relief eases Wed price hike, but brace for more to come The Money Show interviews Avhapfani Tshifularo (Executive Director, SA Petroleum Industry Association) and the AA's Layton Beard. 31 May 2022 6:56 PM
View all Business
How your morning coffee can help the environment Premium coffee brand Nespresso ensures that their coffee capsules are 100% infinitely recyclable, here’s how: 1 June 2022 8:15 AM
Has social media become an 'echo chamber' of like-mindedness? John Maytham talks to journalist Mathew Blackman about voices in the digital age and what that means about the discourse and debat... 1 June 2022 6:52 AM
[WATCH] Satour's new campaign: Unimaginative or tourism-boostingly beautiful? Branding expert Andy Rice talks advertising on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'. 31 May 2022 9:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
Should sports featuring SA national teams be free-to-air? The ANC thinks so John Perlman spoke to the ANC head of communications subcommittee, Nkenke Kekana, about this proposal and what it would mean for b... 31 May 2022 6:37 AM
Kaizer Chiefs appoint former player Arthur Zwane as new head coach Zwane previously served as the head coach on a temporary basis, including as recently as April following the departure of Stuart B... 26 May 2022 11:55 AM
Springbok’s Jantjies arrested for malicious damage to property on a flight Gauteng police said they arrested him for damaging property on a flight and he was escorted off the plane by law enforcement offic... 15 May 2022 3:02 PM
View all Sport
Testifying against your ex: What evidence are you bringing to court? The Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial inspired Carl and Zoë to ask listeners what they would do if they testified against an ex. 1 June 2022 6:36 AM
Top Gun smashes box office records across the world Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 31 May 2022 4:25 PM
Travis Barker's ex auctions ring for $120,000 as he weds Kourtney Kardashian Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 May 2022 8:54 AM
View all Entertainment
How your morning coffee can help the environment Premium coffee brand Nespresso ensures that their coffee capsules are 100% infinitely recyclable, here’s how: 1 June 2022 8:15 AM
Europe bans piped oil from Russia Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 31 May 2022 12:19 PM
WATCH: Journalist's brilliant questioning of Ted Cruz on gun laws goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 May 2022 8:29 AM
View all World
African Union Chair to ask Putin to allow wheat exports from Ukraine Dianna Games (Africa At Work) reports back from the latest meeting of the UN Economic Commission for Africa on The Money Show. 25 May 2022 9:23 PM
Africa Day: How much progress has been made towards integration? Wasanga Mehana finds out more from Thabo Mbeki African School of Public and International Affairs researcher Adv Sipho Mantula and... 25 May 2022 12:29 PM
AU continental passport could boost travel but it still hasn't materialised Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Thebe Ikalafeng, founder and chairperson of Brand Africa and the Brand Leadership Group. 25 May 2022 9:14 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Satour's new campaign: Unimaginative or tourism-boostingly beautiful? Branding expert Andy Rice talks advertising on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'. 31 May 2022 9:38 PM
Fuel prices: 'Govt must stop spending money as if it's theirs! It’s our money!' Lester Kiewit interviews Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse. 31 May 2022 11:27 AM
Fuel levy suspension: 'The government is considering extending it' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib. 30 May 2022 6:23 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Energy regulator OKs South Africa’s first two privately-owned solar projects

31 May 2022 10:14 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Eskom
Loadshedding
Renewable energy
Solar PV
Refilwe Moloto
solar
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
renewables
Sola Group
Dom Wills

Refilwe Moloto interviews Sola Group CEO Dom Wills.

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) has registered South Africa’s first private solar projects.

The two new 100 MW solar projects in North West will generate electricity for Tronox Mineral Sands.

Both projects are developed, financed, constructed, and operated by the Sola Group.

Image by andreas160578 from Pixabay.

RELATED: Anglo American in South Africa goes 100% off grid with own solar and wind

The construction of the solar plants follows the landmark regulatory change announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in August 2021 to extend the limit over which a private power project must apply for a generation licence from 1 MW to 100 MW.

Registration of the projects took 73 days from submission.

Financial close is expected in July and construction is expected to take 14 months.

The project is designed to have a lifespan of 30 years.

Refilwe Molot interviewed Sola Group CEO Dom Wills (scroll up to listen).

For the first time in history, private generation of real scale is allowed… In the 95 years we’ve had electricity in this country, it’s always been government-controlled… We got moving quickly…

Dom Wills, CEO - Sola Group

Nersa has done pretty well… It’s not a bottleneck… The solar farms have 600 000 to 700 000 solar panels and it’s about R3 billion… You won’t see power for another 16 months…

Dom Wills, CEO - Sola Group

Over the next 13 years, the majority of coal will be decommissioned… There’s a long way to go… The government will procure as much as it can… We’ve got the capacity to do a few of these every year, but we might need some help from our competitors…

Dom Wills, CEO - Sola Group

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Energy regulator OKs South Africa’s first two privately-owned solar projects




31 May 2022 10:14 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Eskom
Loadshedding
Renewable energy
Solar PV
Refilwe Moloto
solar
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
renewables
Sola Group
Dom Wills

More from Business

Comair suspends all Kulula, British Airways flights over funding issues

1 June 2022 6:16 AM

The airline operator made the announcement on Tuesday night, saying that its business rescue practitioners were raising the necessary capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Satour's new campaign: Unimaginative or tourism-boostingly beautiful?

31 May 2022 9:38 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice talks advertising on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Farmers need govt to increase diesel rebate for sake of food security - Agri SA

31 May 2022 9:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director at Agri SA, as fuel price increases loom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Famous Brands: Headline earnings up 500% y/y 'but still not out of the woods'

31 May 2022 7:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Darren Hele about Famous Brands' (Wimpy, Steers, Mugg & Bean...) full-year results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Continued fuel levy relief eases Wed price hike, but brace for more to come

31 May 2022 6:56 PM

The Money Show interviews Avhapfani Tshifularo (Executive Director, SA Petroleum Industry Association) and the AA's Layton Beard.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Top Gun smashes box office records across the world

31 May 2022 4:25 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fuel levy suspended for one more month, adjusted for July

31 May 2022 3:13 PM

The fuel levy is being suspended for a further two months but with different amounts per month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Everyone is waiting! Govt should have already announced fuel prices - AA

31 May 2022 1:21 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Layton Beard, spokesperson at the Automobile Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Europe bans piped oil from Russia

31 May 2022 12:19 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unemployment ticks down in Q1 of 2022 - Stats SA data

31 May 2022 11:49 AM

The labour market gained 370,000 jobs since the fourth quarter of 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Continued fuel levy relief eases Wed price hike, but brace for more to come

Business Local Lifestyle

Millions of young people are unemployed, they wake up and sit - Risenga Maluleke

Local

Comair suspends all Kulula, British Airways flights over funding issues

Business Local

EWN Highlights

EC has worst unemployment rate in SA - QLFS

1 June 2022 6:29 AM

Comair suspends all Kulula, British Airways flights over funding issues

1 June 2022 6:16 AM

Shanghai eases COVID curbs in step towards ending lockdown

1 June 2022 5:39 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA