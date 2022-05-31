WATCH: Kangaroo fighting man for more than five minutes goes viral
A shocking video has emerged of a man wrestling a 6-foot Kangaroo in his yard.
The man says the Kangaroo wanted to snatch his dog throw the fence.
The fight lasted for over 5 minutes.
Watch the video below:
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/shallow-focus-photo-of-kangaroo-2122423/
