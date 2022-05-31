'Police keep on getting it wrong,' says Gun Owners SA on firearm licence ruling

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Extension of fuel levy suspension brings slight relief for motorists John Perlman spoke to deputy director-general at the National Treasury, Ismail Momoniat, about this reprieve and how it will affec... 1 June 2022 7:24 AM
Has overexposure to violence desensitised us to the suffering of children? John Maytham spoke to co-director of the Institute for Life Course Health Research in the Department of Global Health at Stellenbo... 1 June 2022 6:45 AM
Comair suspends all Kulula, British Airways flights over funding issues The airline operator made the announcement on Tuesday night, saying that its business rescue practitioners were raising the necess... 1 June 2022 6:16 AM
View all Local
Farmers need govt to increase diesel rebate for sake of food security - Agri SA Bruce Whitfield interviews Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director at Agri SA, as fuel price increases loom. 31 May 2022 9:02 PM
Should sports featuring SA national teams be free-to-air? The ANC thinks so John Perlman spoke to the ANC head of communications subcommittee, Nkenke Kekana, about this proposal and what it would mean for b... 31 May 2022 6:37 AM
Masina re-election the worst outcome for ANC Ekurhuleni - Political analyst Professor of Political Science at the University of Johannesburg Mcebisi Ndletyana talks about the re-election of Mzwandile Masina... 30 May 2022 12:16 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Satour's new campaign: Unimaginative or tourism-boostingly beautiful? Branding expert Andy Rice talks advertising on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'. 31 May 2022 9:38 PM
Farmers need govt to increase diesel rebate for sake of food security - Agri SA Bruce Whitfield interviews Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director at Agri SA, as fuel price increases loom. 31 May 2022 9:02 PM
Famous Brands: Headline earnings up 500% y/y 'but still not out of the woods' Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Darren Hele about Famous Brands' (Wimpy, Steers, Mugg & Bean...) full-year results. 31 May 2022 7:21 PM
View all Business
How your morning coffee can help the environment Premium coffee brand Nespresso ensures that their coffee capsules are 100% infinitely recyclable, here’s how: 1 June 2022 8:15 AM
Has social media become an 'echo chamber' of like-mindedness? John Maytham talks to journalist Mathew Blackman about voices in the digital age and what that means about the discourse and debat... 1 June 2022 6:52 AM
Continued fuel levy relief eases Wed price hike, but brace for more to come The Money Show interviews Avhapfani Tshifularo (Executive Director, SA Petroleum Industry Association) and the AA's Layton Beard. 31 May 2022 6:56 PM
View all Lifestyle
Should sports featuring SA national teams be free-to-air? The ANC thinks so John Perlman spoke to the ANC head of communications subcommittee, Nkenke Kekana, about this proposal and what it would mean for b... 31 May 2022 6:37 AM
Kaizer Chiefs appoint former player Arthur Zwane as new head coach Zwane previously served as the head coach on a temporary basis, including as recently as April following the departure of Stuart B... 26 May 2022 11:55 AM
Springbok’s Jantjies arrested for malicious damage to property on a flight Gauteng police said they arrested him for damaging property on a flight and he was escorted off the plane by law enforcement offic... 15 May 2022 3:02 PM
View all Sport
Testifying against your ex: What evidence are you bringing to court? The Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial inspired Carl and Zoë to ask listeners what they would do if they testified against an ex. 1 June 2022 6:36 AM
Top Gun smashes box office records across the world Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 31 May 2022 4:25 PM
Travis Barker's ex auctions ring for $120,000 as he weds Kourtney Kardashian Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 May 2022 8:54 AM
View all Entertainment
How your morning coffee can help the environment Premium coffee brand Nespresso ensures that their coffee capsules are 100% infinitely recyclable, here’s how: 1 June 2022 8:15 AM
Europe bans piped oil from Russia Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 31 May 2022 12:19 PM
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
View all World
Gas is the transition that allows us to get to things such as hydrogen - Dames Brian Dames shares a vision for renewable energy with Bruce Whitfield, suggesting gas is a necessary energy source path to follow. 26 May 2022 11:17 AM
African Union Chair to ask Putin to allow wheat exports from Ukraine Dianna Games (Africa At Work) reports back from the latest meeting of the UN Economic Commission for Africa on The Money Show. 25 May 2022 9:23 PM
SA is still a good prospect for emerging market investors, says JSE's CEO Bruce Whitfield catches up with Dr Leila Fourie, unpacking her key takeaways at WEF so far. 25 May 2022 5:33 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Satour's new campaign: Unimaginative or tourism-boostingly beautiful? Branding expert Andy Rice talks advertising on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'. 31 May 2022 9:38 PM
Fuel prices: 'Govt must stop spending money as if it's theirs! It’s our money!' Lester Kiewit interviews Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse. 31 May 2022 11:27 AM
Fuel levy suspension: 'The government is considering extending it' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib. 30 May 2022 6:23 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

'Police keep on getting it wrong,' says Gun Owners SA on firearm licence ruling

31 May 2022 10:23 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Constitutional Court
Police
Firearms
Gun Owners SA

Refilwe Moloto speaks to attorney Larry Marks and Paul Oxley of Gun Owners of SA, about the recent Constitutional Court victory for firearm owners.

-The Constitutional Court found that gunowners can renew firearm licenses even though it has lapsed

-Gun Owners SA believes the case highlights the incompetence of the police

-Gunowners also concerned over the impact of the new draft Firearms Control Amendment Bill

...

On Sunday, 14 March 2021, police searched a house in Sasolburg, in the Free State, and confiscated 51 firearms - which includes handguns, assault rifles, hunting firearms - and thousands of ammunition as well as explosives. Picture: Supplied.

If you're a gun owner in South Africa, you no longer have to hand over your firearms for destruction once your gun licence lapses. This was the judgment handed down by the Constitutional Court on Friday, which gun advocacy groups have hailed as a victory.

Refilwe Moloto spoke to attorney Larry Marks, who represented gun advocacy group Gun Owners South Africa. The organisation was admitted as an amicus curaie (friend of the court) in the case.

What this case turned on is whether one is legally entitled to apply to license a firearm that you own. Due to an administration issue, the license lapsed because you failed to apply for a renewal more than 90 days before the expiry.

Larry Marks, Attorney representing Gun Owners of South Africa

The case dates back to 2016 when Fidelity Security Services failed to renew its firearm licenses which had lapsed. The company approached the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria after the police rejected their request for renewal.

Their application for an interdict against the police was later turned down by the high court. The case went to the Supreme Court of Appeal, which found Fidelity was entitled to apply to relicense their firearms.

However, the police minister took the matter to the Constitutional Court, which agreed with the ruling by the SCA. The Constitutional Court found there was nothing in the Firearms Control Act that prevented one from applying for a firearm where the licence had expired.

It would create a weird situation where today, my firearm licence lapses and I'd have to hand the firearm in to be destroyed. Later today, I can walk into a gun shop and buy another firearm and apply for a new licence. The effect is a proliferation of firearms rather than a limitation, which the court understood to be a real issue.

Larry Marks, Attorney representing Gun Owners of South Africa

Weighing into the matter, Gun Owners SA chairperson Paul Oxley, criticized the ineffectiveness of the police's administrative systems.

As gunowners, we keep on having to drag SAPS to the party. They have a central firearms registry and law advisors and they keep getting it wrong, to the detriment of us all. There's a huge waste of time and expenses with this. But we keep on having to revisit the same issue all the time.

Paul Oxley, Gun Owners of SA

But another battle could be on the cards for police and gun owners. Gun advocacy activists are up in arms over proposals to amend gun ownership laws in the country. Among the key changes in the new draft Firearms Control Amendment Bill are that gun owners cannot use self-defence as a reason to own a firearm.

Gun lobbyists are opposing this proposal, saying it would make ordinary citizens vulnerable to crime.

According to Oxley, gun owners' organisations had been in discussion with the Civilian Secretary of Police regarding the amendment bill, which he believes has "no research basis".

One of the requirements for laws is that it must be based on evidence. The police have taken their own research and twisted it to create the amendment bill.

Paul Oxley, Gun Owners of SA

Gun owners believe that illegal firearms are fueling South Africa's violence and crime. But Oxley argues that police are a far larger supplier of unlawful firearms to criminals than ordinary citizens.

Colonel Chris Prinsloo supplied 2500 firearms to the Cape Flats gangs, of which 1500 have been positively linked to murder. Yet we're the ones under scrutiny. For this degree of strict liability to be constantly applied, where lawfully firearms are statistically insignificant.

Paul Oxley, Gun Owners of SA

Scroll up to listen to both interviews.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Police keep on getting it wrong,' says Gun Owners SA on firearm licence ruling




31 May 2022 10:23 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Constitutional Court
Police
Firearms
Gun Owners SA

Trending

Millions of young people are unemployed, they wake up and sit - Risenga Maluleke

Local

Continued fuel levy relief eases Wed price hike, but brace for more to come

Business Local Lifestyle

Comair suspends all Kulula, British Airways flights over funding issues

Business Local

Extension of fuel levy suspension brings slight relief for motorists

Business Local

EWN Highlights

EC has worst unemployment rate in SA - QLFS

1 June 2022 6:29 AM

Comair suspends all Kulula, British Airways flights over funding issues

1 June 2022 6:16 AM

Shanghai eases COVID curbs in step towards ending lockdown

1 June 2022 5:39 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA