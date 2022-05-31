Fuel prices: 'Govt must stop spending money as if it's theirs! It’s our money!'
Fuel prices will rise by almost R4 per litre at midnight – unless the government steps in.
According to the latest data from the Central Energy Fund, petrol prices must increase by R2.43 (95 unleaded) a litre and R2.31 (93) to compensate for higher oil prices and a weaker rand.
Combined with the fuel levy of R1.50, this would increase the price of 95 unleaded petrol by R3.92 from current levels, while 93 unleaded petrol would be R3.81 more expensive.
Diesel prices could rise by more than R2.50 a litre.
RELATED: Fuel levy suspension: 'The government is considering extending it'
The government sold about R6 billion of the country’s strategic oil reserves to fund the suspension of the fuel levy by R1.50 in April and May.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (scroll up to listen).
We’re in a tight situation… our reserves are extremely depleted… They said they weren’t going to extend it [suspension of fuel levies], but I don’t think they anticipated the backlash from society…Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
... We’ve asked the minister to regurgitate the discussion on zero-based budgeting… If the government stopped corruption and maladministration, they would easily find more than R3 billion a month…Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
We can reduce the cost of government… right now… We’re one of the highest-taxed countries in the world… Traffic fines should not be a source of revenue… It’s the wrong way to manage a country…Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
There are a lot of empty government buildings… We should be buying locally-built vehicles for the government… They must stop spending this money as if it’s theirs; it’s our money! …Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Fuel prices: 'Govt must stop spending money as if it's theirs! It’s our money!'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_81519200_open-empty-leather-wallet-no-money-in-pocket-empty.html?vti=mxg894698shohvpysa-1-11
