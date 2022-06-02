It started with R350 grant, now he runs a successful ice cream shops in Soweto
Thando Makhubu began his working life in fashion, dabbling with photography. When the Covid-19 pandemic hit he found himself without work. It was his passion for food that led him to a food-based page on Pinterest - the inspiration that led to him starting his own ice cream shop.
Gugu Mhlungu spoke to the young Sowetan entrepreneur to hear the backstory to this successful ice-cream business - initially funded by his R350 Covid-19 Relief Grant!
Makhubu saved his grant money to buy stock and then sell the ice cream to friends and family. In the life of his business, those types of transactions have generated an income of about half a million Rand leading to the business expanding to employ four staff members!
I was able to start Soweto Creamery with only R350 around the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.Thando Makhubu, Founder - Soweto Creamery
Related: I focussed on school during the day, after school on the business!
The business hasn't grown out of its humble beginnings - it currently operates from Thando's mother's back yard. But he has plans for an expansion which includes relocating to a commercial site.
Find more about Soweto Creamery on their Instagram page.
More from Business
Come back to the office, or pretend to work somewhere else – Elon Musk
Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
What EXACTLY is Eskom's problem? Lack of skilled technicians, engineers - study
Refilwe Moloto interviews Primaresearch’s Shamil Ismail, author of “Shedding light on Eskom”.Read More
'Continental Tires' tread all over grammar nazis and the apostrophe police
How did so many errors slip through so many levels of approval? Andy Rice talks advertising on The Money Show.Read More
PR blunder: Will Comair regain trust after sale-then-suspension 'betrayal'?
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Parmi Natesan, CEO of the Institute of Directors in Southern Africa (IoDSA).Read More
Climate Change Bill 'doesn't hold emitters accountable', so what's the use?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just ShareRead More
Comair CEO denies flight ticket sale was a way to raise capital
CEO Glenn Orsmond gets a grilling from Bruce Whitfield after Comair suspended operations on Wednesday.Read More
Love is a four-letter word, so is data
Online dating is destined to become the most popular for younger generationsRead More
Virgin Atlantic now allows cabin crew to proudly display their tattoos
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Extension of fuel levy suspension brings slight relief for motorists
John Perlman spoke to deputy director-general at the National Treasury, Ismail Momoniat, about this reprieve and how it will affect motorists and the country.Read More