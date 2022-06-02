It started with R350 grant, now he runs a successful ice cream shops in Soweto





Thando Makhubu began his working life in fashion, dabbling with photography. When the Covid-19 pandemic hit he found himself without work. It was his passion for food that led him to a food-based page on Pinterest - the inspiration that led to him starting his own ice cream shop.

Gugu Mhlungu spoke to the young Sowetan entrepreneur to hear the backstory to this successful ice-cream business - initially funded by his R350 Covid-19 Relief Grant!

Makhubu saved his grant money to buy stock and then sell the ice cream to friends and family. In the life of his business, those types of transactions have generated an income of about half a million Rand leading to the business expanding to employ four staff members!

I was able to start Soweto Creamery with only R350 around the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. Thando Makhubu, Founder - Soweto Creamery

The business hasn't grown out of its humble beginnings - it currently operates from Thando's mother's back yard. But he has plans for an expansion which includes relocating to a commercial site.

