Unemployment ticks down in Q1 of 2022 - Stats SA data
JOHANNESBURG - The quarterly labour force survey shows that there were more than 7.9 million unemployed people in South Africa during the first quarter of the year, despite an overall decline in the joblessness rates.
This means the number of unemployed persons decreased by about 60,000.
The changes in employment and unemployment resulted in the official unemployment rate decreasing by 0.8 of a percentage point, from 35.3% in the fourth quarter of 2021 to 34.5%
Meanwhile, the expanded definition also saw a 0.7% decline, with more discouraged workers going out to the market, bringing that rate to 45%.
The Quarterly Labour Force Survey is a household-based sample survey which records the labour market activities of individuals between the ages of 15 and 64.
Young people remain vulnerable in the labour market, with only 244,000 gaining employment in the first quarter of the year.
[Thread]— Stats SA (@StatsSA) May 31, 2022
South Africa’s #unemployment rate decreased by 0,8 of a percentage point to 34,5% in Q1:2022 compared to Q4:2021.#StatsSA pic.twitter.com/Tn6Vw0SIBg
Employment increased by 370 000 in Q1:2022 compared to Q4:2021. Increases in #employment were mainly in community and social services, #manufacturing and trade.— Stats SA (@StatsSA) May 31, 2022
Read more here: https://t.co/PhNKuygxFW#StatsSA pic.twitter.com/FUfpePvORj
This article first appeared on EWN : Unemployment ticks down in Q1 of 2022 - Stats SA data
More from Business
Extension of fuel levy suspension brings slight relief for motorists
John Perlman spoke to deputy director-general at the National Treasury, Ismail Momoniat, about this reprieve and how it will affect motorists and the country.Read More
Comair suspends all Kulula, British Airways flights over funding issues
The airline operator made the announcement on Tuesday night, saying that its business rescue practitioners were raising the necessary capital.Read More
[WATCH] Satour's new campaign: Unimaginative or tourism-boostingly beautiful?
Branding expert Andy Rice talks advertising on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'.Read More
Farmers need govt to increase diesel rebate for sake of food security - Agri SA
Bruce Whitfield interviews Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director at Agri SA, as fuel price increases loom.Read More
Famous Brands: Headline earnings up 500% y/y 'but still not out of the woods'
Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Darren Hele about Famous Brands' (Wimpy, Steers, Mugg & Bean...) full-year results.Read More
Continued fuel levy relief eases Wed price hike, but brace for more to come
The Money Show interviews Avhapfani Tshifularo (Executive Director, SA Petroleum Industry Association) and the AA's Layton Beard.Read More
Top Gun smashes box office records across the world
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Fuel levy suspended for one more month, adjusted for July
The fuel levy is being suspended for a further two months but with different amounts per month.Read More
Everyone is waiting! Govt should have already announced fuel prices - AA
Mandy Wiener interviews Layton Beard, spokesperson at the Automobile Association.Read More
More from Local
Bye bye long queues at Home Affairs, new online booking is here
Deputy director-general for policy Thulani Mavuso tells Bongani Bingwa that the system will be used for ID and passport applications.Read More
Extension of fuel levy suspension brings slight relief for motorists
John Perlman spoke to deputy director-general at the National Treasury, Ismail Momoniat, about this reprieve and how it will affect motorists and the country.Read More
Has overexposure to violence desensitised us to the suffering of children?
John Maytham spoke to co-director of the Institute for Life Course Health Research in the Department of Global Health at Stellenbosch University, Professor Mark Tomlinson, about child protection.Read More
Comair suspends all Kulula, British Airways flights over funding issues
The airline operator made the announcement on Tuesday night, saying that its business rescue practitioners were raising the necessary capital.Read More
Farmers need govt to increase diesel rebate for sake of food security - Agri SA
Bruce Whitfield interviews Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director at Agri SA, as fuel price increases loom.Read More
Continued fuel levy relief eases Wed price hike, but brace for more to come
The Money Show interviews Avhapfani Tshifularo (Executive Director, SA Petroleum Industry Association) and the AA's Layton Beard.Read More
Wits Planetarium to retire its Star Projector at the end of June
Relebogile Mabotja spoke to the director at the Wits Centre for Astrophysics Professor Roger Deane about the history and future of the planetarium.Read More
Fuel levy suspended for one more month, adjusted for July
The fuel levy is being suspended for a further two months but with different amounts per month.Read More
Health Department clears up proof of vaccination confusion
Mandy Wiener speaks to Ramphelane Morewane, Acting Deputy Director General for Primary Healthcare.Read More
Millions of young people are unemployed, they wake up and sit - Risenga Maluleke
The quarterly labour force survey shows that there were more than 7.9 million unemployed people in South Africa during the first quarter of the year, despite an overall decline in the joblessness ratesRead More