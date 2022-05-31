Europe bans piped oil from Russia

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Has overexposure to violence desensitised us to the suffering of children? John Maytham spoke to co-director of the Institute for Life Course Health Research in the Department of Global Health at Stellenbo... 1 June 2022 6:45 AM
Wits Planetarium to retire its Star Projector at the end of June Relebogile Mabotja spoke to the director at the Wits Centre for Astrophysics Professor Roger Deane about the history and future of... 31 May 2022 3:49 PM
Fuel levy suspended for one more month, adjusted for July The fuel levy is being suspended for a further two months but with different amounts per month. 31 May 2022 3:13 PM
View all Local
Farmers need govt to increase diesel rebate for sake of food security - Agri SA Bruce Whitfield interviews Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director at Agri SA, as fuel price increases loom. 31 May 2022 9:02 PM
Should sports featuring SA national teams be free-to-air? The ANC thinks so John Perlman spoke to the ANC head of communications subcommittee, Nkenke Kekana, about this proposal and what it would mean for b... 31 May 2022 6:37 AM
Masina re-election the worst outcome for ANC Ekurhuleni - Political analyst Professor of Political Science at the University of Johannesburg Mcebisi Ndletyana talks about the re-election of Mzwandile Masina... 30 May 2022 12:16 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Satour's new campaign: Unimaginative or tourism-boostingly beautiful? Branding expert Andy Rice talks advertising on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'. 31 May 2022 9:38 PM
Famous Brands: Headline earnings up 500% y/y 'but still not out of the woods' Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Darren Hele about Famous Brands' (Wimpy, Steers, Mugg & Bean...) full-year results. 31 May 2022 7:21 PM
Top Gun smashes box office records across the world Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 31 May 2022 4:25 PM
View all Business
How your morning coffee can help the environment Premium coffee brand Nespresso ensures that their coffee capsules are 100% infinitely recyclable, here’s how: 1 June 2022 8:15 AM
Has social media become an 'echo chamber' of like-mindedness? John Maytham talks to journalist Mathew Blackman about voices in the digital age and what that means about the discourse and debat... 1 June 2022 6:52 AM
Everyone is waiting! Govt should have already announced fuel prices - AA Mandy Wiener interviews Layton Beard, spokesperson at the Automobile Association. 31 May 2022 1:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs appoint former player Arthur Zwane as new head coach Zwane previously served as the head coach on a temporary basis, including as recently as April following the departure of Stuart B... 26 May 2022 11:55 AM
Springbok’s Jantjies arrested for malicious damage to property on a flight Gauteng police said they arrested him for damaging property on a flight and he was escorted off the plane by law enforcement offic... 15 May 2022 3:02 PM
Raymond Anthony: SA's forgotten tennis star to finally be honoured Anthony was a gifted tennis player who won multiple provincial and national titles during the prime of his career in the early to... 13 May 2022 12:30 PM
View all Sport
Testifying against your ex: What evidence are you bringing to court? The Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial inspired Carl and Zoë to ask listeners what they would do if they testified against an ex. 1 June 2022 6:36 AM
Top Gun smashes box office records across the world Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 31 May 2022 4:25 PM
Travis Barker's ex auctions ring for $120,000 as he weds Kourtney Kardashian Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 May 2022 8:54 AM
View all Entertainment
How your morning coffee can help the environment Premium coffee brand Nespresso ensures that their coffee capsules are 100% infinitely recyclable, here’s how: 1 June 2022 8:15 AM
Europe bans piped oil from Russia Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 31 May 2022 12:19 PM
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
View all World
Gas is the transition that allows us to get to things such as hydrogen - Dames Brian Dames shares a vision for renewable energy with Bruce Whitfield, suggesting gas is a necessary energy source path to follow. 26 May 2022 11:17 AM
African Union Chair to ask Putin to allow wheat exports from Ukraine Dianna Games (Africa At Work) reports back from the latest meeting of the UN Economic Commission for Africa on The Money Show. 25 May 2022 9:23 PM
SA is still a good prospect for emerging market investors, says JSE's CEO Bruce Whitfield catches up with Dr Leila Fourie, unpacking her key takeaways at WEF so far. 25 May 2022 5:33 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Satour's new campaign: Unimaginative or tourism-boostingly beautiful? Branding expert Andy Rice talks advertising on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'. 31 May 2022 9:38 PM
Fuel prices: 'Govt must stop spending money as if it's theirs! It’s our money!' Lester Kiewit interviews Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse. 31 May 2022 11:27 AM
Fuel levy suspension: 'The government is considering extending it' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib. 30 May 2022 6:23 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
World

Europe bans piped oil from Russia

31 May 2022 12:19 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Russia
Ukraine
Oil
Adam Gilchrist
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
War in Ukraine
oil ban

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

The European Union has a plan to stop two-thirds of its oil imports from Russia.

The ban does not yet affect non-piped oil.

© arsgera/123rf.com

RELATED: Fuel prices: 'Govt must stop spending money as if it's theirs! It’s our money!'

Russia supplies 27% of the EU’s oil imports and 40% of its gas.

The EU aims for a total ban on seaborne oil by the end of the year.

Hungary pipes 65% of its oil from Russia; it opposed the ban.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen).

The UK gets next to no oil from Russia… Hungary completely relies on Russian oil…

Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent

After weeks… they’ve come up with a ban on pipeline oil imports…

Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Europe bans piped oil from Russia




31 May 2022 12:19 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Russia
Ukraine
Oil
Adam Gilchrist
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
War in Ukraine
oil ban

More from Business

Comair suspends all Kulula, British Airways flights over funding issues

1 June 2022 6:16 AM

The airline operator made the announcement on Tuesday night, saying that its business rescue practitioners were raising the necessary capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Satour's new campaign: Unimaginative or tourism-boostingly beautiful?

31 May 2022 9:38 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice talks advertising on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Farmers need govt to increase diesel rebate for sake of food security - Agri SA

31 May 2022 9:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director at Agri SA, as fuel price increases loom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Famous Brands: Headline earnings up 500% y/y 'but still not out of the woods'

31 May 2022 7:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Darren Hele about Famous Brands' (Wimpy, Steers, Mugg & Bean...) full-year results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Continued fuel levy relief eases Wed price hike, but brace for more to come

31 May 2022 6:56 PM

The Money Show interviews Avhapfani Tshifularo (Executive Director, SA Petroleum Industry Association) and the AA's Layton Beard.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Top Gun smashes box office records across the world

31 May 2022 4:25 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fuel levy suspended for one more month, adjusted for July

31 May 2022 3:13 PM

The fuel levy is being suspended for a further two months but with different amounts per month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Everyone is waiting! Govt should have already announced fuel prices - AA

31 May 2022 1:21 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Layton Beard, spokesperson at the Automobile Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unemployment ticks down in Q1 of 2022 - Stats SA data

31 May 2022 11:49 AM

The labour market gained 370,000 jobs since the fourth quarter of 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fuel prices: 'Govt must stop spending money as if it's theirs! It’s our money!'

31 May 2022 11:27 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

How your morning coffee can help the environment

1 June 2022 8:15 AM

Premium coffee brand Nespresso ensures that their coffee capsules are 100% infinitely recyclable, here’s how:

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list

27 May 2022 1:09 PM

The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Journalist's brilliant questioning of Ted Cruz on gun laws goes viral

27 May 2022 8:29 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Russia's weaknesses and issues are shown on the battlefield,' says Debora Patta

27 May 2022 8:24 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta about the Russia-Ukraine invasion's latest development.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gas is the transition that allows us to get to things such as hydrogen - Dames

26 May 2022 11:17 AM

Brian Dames shares a vision for renewable energy with Bruce Whitfield, suggesting gas is a necessary energy source path to follow.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More people trust big business above government - global survey

25 May 2022 10:02 PM

Ray White talks to Sharmla Chetty (CEO, Duke Corporate Education) about the 2022 Edelman Trust Barometer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA is still a good prospect for emerging market investors, says JSE's CEO

25 May 2022 5:33 PM

Bruce Whitfield catches up with Dr Leila Fourie, unpacking her key takeaways at WEF so far.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Proof that China imprisons Muslim Uyghurs en masse, forces them into labour

25 May 2022 5:28 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WEF takeaways: Should world have been more proactive with Russia's 1st threats?

24 May 2022 8:08 PM

Jason Quinn, Group Financial Director at Absa, talks to Bruce Whitfield about his impressions of WEF 2022 so far.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Blended education models are highly important, says Dr Moloi-Motsepe

24 May 2022 5:48 PM

Bruce Whitfield chats to the businesswoman and philanthropist about her big thematic takeouts at WEF so far.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Continued fuel levy relief eases Wed price hike, but brace for more to come

Business Local Lifestyle

Millions of young people are unemployed, they wake up and sit - Risenga Maluleke

Local

Comair suspends all Kulula, British Airways flights over funding issues

Business Local

EWN Highlights

EC has worst unemployment rate in SA - QLFS

1 June 2022 6:29 AM

Comair suspends all Kulula, British Airways flights over funding issues

1 June 2022 6:16 AM

Shanghai eases COVID curbs in step towards ending lockdown

1 June 2022 5:39 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA