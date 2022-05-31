'You can shower twice a day but the skin must not suffer,' says dermatologist





The age old debate rears its annoying head and now with the colder season fast approaching the question remains - how often should one take a shower or bath per day?

Some say once with anything more is counterproductive and dehydrating, while others swear by taking a shower in the morning and another just before they doze off to sleep.

Thabo Mduli spoke to dermatologist Dr Dagmar Whitaker, in explaining if showering every day is good or bad for your skin.

The dermatologist says that the amount of times you take a shower is not as important as whether or not the exercise benefits your skin.

While water exposure for a short time benefits the skin, when your drench it in water for an extended period it actually has the opposite effect and dehydrates the dermis.

Whitaker adds that as you get older - from age 30, your skin properties change and it takes longer to hydrate itself.

You need to shower twice a day. It is not a problem but you should make sure that your skin doesn't suffer so you still get the cleansing and you still get the all the benefits from the bath or shower but then you must get into a routine of putting on creams after you have had your shower. Dr Dagmar Whitaker, Dermatologist

She advises that if you do insist on showering more than once a day it is best to move away from traditional soaps.

The dermatologist recommends soaps with a pH of 5.5 to avoid having drying affect on your skin.

What is probably even worse than water contact is the soaps that we are using because soaps are normally designed for smell and all that so they must make the skin smell nice but they are actually not particularly good for the skin. In fact, most of the soaps are actually particularly bad for the skin. Dr Dagmar Whitaker, Dermatologist

Whitaker says bath additives such as salts, bicarbonate of soda and essential oils can be useful in replenishing moisture but should not replace applying a cream or lotion afterwards.

I think as far as oils are concerned people are actually, I would say, to be frank, are inherently lazy and they think if they put oils in the baths and they don't have to put on creams on the body but the oils themselves don't stay long enough and don't have the sort of prolonged effect on the moisturisation of the skin. Dr Dagmar Whitaker, Dermatologist

