Why is South Africa a nation of worriers?





In South Africa, we are a country of worriers. With a turbulent recent past, high crime rate and struggling economy we are all deeply anxious, worried and traumatised which reflects in our day to day lives.

Lester Kiewit spoke to associate professor in media studies at Wits University and author Dr Nicky Falkof about her new book Worrier State and why we are so anxious as a country.

If you drove through suburban areas in South Africa, you would assume it’s the most dangerous place in the world to be. With high walls, electric fences and barbed wire our homes can start to resemble prisons in our attempts to keep safe.

While we do have a statistically higher risk of a violent crime than a country like Switzerland, we do appear to have more concern about our safety than other countries with high crime rates.

According to Falkof, part of the reason we are so worried is because of the rise of the media which has constantly exposed us to threats and made it difficult to accurately assess our risk levels.

Part of the rise of social anxiety, of collective anxiety, is to do with the rise of the media. We have so much information now that it’s difficult to filter and process risk in a realistic way. Nicky Falkof, Associate professor in Media Studies at Wits University and author

In addition to this, campaigns often weaponise and marketise our fear by spreading narratives of these threats to our safety.

This has happened for decades from the threat of communism, to the idea of a “white genocide,” or spreading xenophobic narratives, which has turned fear into an industry.

When we walk anywhere in the country most of us are constantly assessing our risk and judging whether others on the street are a threat to us and this can often come with a conscious or unconscious racial bias.

While wanting to be safe is a valid concern, this perceived threat has historically had very real consequences for innocent people around the world which has especially been exposed in the United States in recent years.

Wanting to be safe is perfectly natural, its part of our instincts as humans, but our constant exposure to threats and constant worrying can make feeling safe an impossible task, which becomes an exhausting way to live.

