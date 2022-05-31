Health Department clears up proof of vaccination confusion
There was recently confusion over what travelers should hand in at airports as proof of COVID-19 vaccination. This confusion caused hold-ups at multiple airports.
It seems that the primary reason for this has been a confusion in the naming of the proof of vaccination with many mistaking a vaccination card - issued at the time of vaccination - for a vaccination certificate - issued once the vaccination has been processed.
Travelers were expected to present the certificate over the card seeing as many cards do not have a QR code on them, crucial for verifying the validity of the traveler's vaccination.
Department of Health acting deputy director-general for primary healthcare said that the regulations for travel that the government issued was clear but have now settled to say that they would accept any form of verifiable proof of vaccination from travelers as long as the QR code for the vaccination is presented at the point of entry.
Listen to the full clip below.
From where we were sitting, there was not really a confusion because the regulations are very clearly written that we need a vaccination certificate, but we did not anticipate that people will then come up with a vaccination card.Ramphelane Morewane, Acting deputy director-general for primary healthcare - Health Department
