Millions of young people are unemployed, they wake up and sit - Risenga Maluleke
The number of discouraged people seeking employment has decreased by 64,000 people.
Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke says the number of unemployed people remains ta 7.9 million but there is a slight degree with the unemployment rate.
Mandy Wiener speaks to Maluleke for more details.
RELATED: Unemployment ticks down in Q1 of 2022 - Stats SA data
Women, more especially black African women, remain vulnerable to the labour market because their unemployment rate is sitting at 40,6% and when you look at the overall unemployment rate, which is at 34,5%, they are some few percentage points higher.Risenga Maluleke, Statistician-General
Generally, in the country we have 10,2 million young people aged between15 and 24 years, of those 3.8 million are not in employment, education or training. They wake up every morning and sit.Risenga Maluleke, Statistician-General
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/petertt/petertt2003/petertt200300179/142978635-zwelihle-hermanus-western-cape-south-africa-dec-2019-young-men-sitting-at-roadside-waiting-to-find-w.jpg
More from Local
Bye bye long queues at Home Affairs, new online booking is here
Deputy director-general for policy Thulani Mavuso tells Bongani Bingwa that the system will be used for ID and passport applications.Read More
Extension of fuel levy suspension brings slight relief for motorists
John Perlman spoke to deputy director-general at the National Treasury, Ismail Momoniat, about this reprieve and how it will affect motorists and the country.Read More
Has overexposure to violence desensitised us to the suffering of children?
John Maytham spoke to co-director of the Institute for Life Course Health Research in the Department of Global Health at Stellenbosch University, Professor Mark Tomlinson, about child protection.Read More
Comair suspends all Kulula, British Airways flights over funding issues
The airline operator made the announcement on Tuesday night, saying that its business rescue practitioners were raising the necessary capital.Read More
Farmers need govt to increase diesel rebate for sake of food security - Agri SA
Bruce Whitfield interviews Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director at Agri SA, as fuel price increases loom.Read More
Continued fuel levy relief eases Wed price hike, but brace for more to come
The Money Show interviews Avhapfani Tshifularo (Executive Director, SA Petroleum Industry Association) and the AA's Layton Beard.Read More
Wits Planetarium to retire its Star Projector at the end of June
Relebogile Mabotja spoke to the director at the Wits Centre for Astrophysics Professor Roger Deane about the history and future of the planetarium.Read More
Fuel levy suspended for one more month, adjusted for July
The fuel levy is being suspended for a further two months but with different amounts per month.Read More
Health Department clears up proof of vaccination confusion
Mandy Wiener speaks to Ramphelane Morewane, Acting Deputy Director General for Primary Healthcare.Read More