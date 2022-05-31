Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
'It's a ticking time-bomb,' says Zwelinzima Vavi about the high cost of living

31 May 2022 1:48 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Consumers
saftu
stimulus package
fuel costs

Mandy Wiener speaks to Saftu secretary-general Zwelinzima Vavi to find out more.

-Saftu says consumers are buckling under the pressure of rising living costs

-Saftu is worried over a repeat of last year's July riots

-The federations wants President Ramaphosa to implement a stimulus package

...

Saftu Member singing and dancing before the march commenced at the Mary Fitzgerald Square in NewTown, Johannesburg 25 April 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

"We're sitting on a ticking time-bomb".

Those were the strong words of Zwelinzima Vavi, the secretary-general of the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), speaking to Mandy Wiener on the mounting cost of living for South Africans.

Petrol will increase by a record R4 per litre on Wednesday, which is expected to have a ripple effect on the cost of food and transport.

With an ever-growing list of day-to-day expenses putting consumers in a chokehold, Vavi said the working class will bear the brunt of these increases.

It's going to be almost impossible for middle class workers to use their cars to go to work. This will be followed by more increases on transport costs and food inflation. We're going to see a crisis of poverty like we've never seen in the country before.

Zwelinzima Vavi, Secretary-general - South African Federation of Trade Unions

Added to the high cost of living is the Monetary Policy Committee's decision to increase the repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.75%. This means consumers will be paying far more for their home loans or vehicle finance installments.

We are in a dire straits. What we saw in July last year can create havoc all over again. People are so hungry and battling. It's total pandemonium.

Zwelinzima Vavi, Secretary-general - South African Federation of Trade Unions

Vavi has questioned why President Cyril Ramaphosa has not called a "family meeting" to give some form of government intervention. He's proposed a stimulus package of R3 trillion to delay the re-introduction of the fuel levy, expand the R350 grant, introduce a wealth tax and take steps to stop the rot of corruption.

We want the president to address us tonight to explain how we're going to be living from tomorrow.

Zwelinzima Vavi, Secretary-general - South African Federation of Trade Unions

Scroll above for the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'It's a ticking time-bomb,' says Zwelinzima Vavi about the high cost of living




