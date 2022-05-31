Wits Planetarium to retire its Star Projector at the end of June
After 60 years of service the Wits Planetarium is retiring its Star Projector.
Relebogile Mabotja spoke to the director at the Wits Centre for Astrophysics Professor Roger Deane about the history and future of the planetarium.
According to Deane, the planetarium is an integral part of the history of Johannesburg and it is now being updated with 21st century technology which can show a broader world.
Parts of this historic device are up to 90 odd years old. Its served the community in an incredible way, opening its doors in the age of Sputnik and now we're in the age of SpaceX so I think we're celebrating that history while also looking towards the future.Professor Roger Deane, Director at the Wits Centre for Astrophysics
The Ziess Star Projector served for 30 years in Hamburg before moving to Wits Campus, so it has been in operation for almost a century.
The Projector will have its final performance in June this year before the planetarium is upgraded to a Multidisciplinary Digital Dome.
To find out more listen to the full audio below.
