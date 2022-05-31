Top Gun smashes box office records across the world
I can’t roll my eyes enough!Refilwe Moloto
The new Top Gun movie is raking it in at the box office.
In its opening three days, the movie earned $124 million in North America and $248 worldwide.
It is Tom Cruise’s first $100 million opening weekend of his career.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen – skip to 3:21).
My mother said, ‘Isn’t he a bit old?’… He still has some mileage in him.Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
It beats all the Mission Impossibles, Jerry McGuire, War of the Worlds… It is utterly implausible, the plot is cheesy, and it is predictable… It is also unmissable.Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Top Gun smashes box office records across the world
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_92970457_wax-sculture-of-tom-cruise-at-madame-tussauds-museum-istanbul-tom-cruise-is-an-american-actor-and-pr.html?vti=lowoz6wx4r3n3gls9v-1-11
