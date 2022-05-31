Famous Brands: Headline earnings up 500% y/y 'but still not out of the woods'





Image: Wimpy SA on Facebook @WimpySA

Food services franchisor Famous Brands has reported a 568% rise in headline earnings per share (Heps) for the year ended February 28.

Heps reached 365c per share.

Total revenue was up 38% to almost R6.5 billion (from just over R4.6 billion in 2021).

The Group owns entrenched brands like Steers, Wimpy and Mugg & Bean.

It says growth in Sub-Saharan Africa has slowed and while South Africa’s economy has rebounded, it's still a smaller economy than before the pandemic.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Famous Brands CEO Darren Hele.

A nice clean set of results... We're very happy to be back to business with a very, very key focused business around South Africa, Africa and the Middle East. Darren Hele, CEO - Famous Brands

In the quick service restaurant space we've definitely bounced past there [pre-Covid level trade]... In casual dining there are pockets where we are starting to see performance at pre-Covid levels... in some cases still at 80%... Darren Hele, CEO - Famous Brands

There are still some restrictions in place... It's predominantly in casual dining where we're seeing the pain still and that much slower recovery... Darren Hele, CEO - Famous Brands

Listen to the interview with the Famous Brands CEO on The Money Show:

