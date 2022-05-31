Famous Brands: Headline earnings up 500% y/y 'but still not out of the woods'
Food services franchisor Famous Brands has reported a 568% rise in headline earnings per share (Heps) for the year ended February 28.
Heps reached 365c per share.
Total revenue was up 38% to almost R6.5 billion (from just over R4.6 billion in 2021).
The Group owns entrenched brands like Steers, Wimpy and Mugg & Bean.
RELATED: 'We could change our name to Resilient Brands!' - Famous Brands CEO
It says growth in Sub-Saharan Africa has slowed and while South Africa’s economy has rebounded, it's still a smaller economy than before the pandemic.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Famous Brands CEO Darren Hele.
A nice clean set of results... We're very happy to be back to business with a very, very key focused business around South Africa, Africa and the Middle East.Darren Hele, CEO - Famous Brands
In the quick service restaurant space we've definitely bounced past there [pre-Covid level trade]... In casual dining there are pockets where we are starting to see performance at pre-Covid levels... in some cases still at 80%...Darren Hele, CEO - Famous Brands
There are still some restrictions in place... It's predominantly in casual dining where we're seeing the pain still and that much slower recovery...Darren Hele, CEO - Famous Brands
Listen to the interview with the Famous Brands CEO on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Famous Brands: Headline earnings up 500% y/y 'but still not out of the woods'
More from Business
Extension of fuel levy suspension brings slight relief for motorists
John Perlman spoke to deputy director-general at the National Treasury, Ismail Momoniat, about this reprieve and how it will affect motorists and the country.Read More
Comair suspends all Kulula, British Airways flights over funding issues
The airline operator made the announcement on Tuesday night, saying that its business rescue practitioners were raising the necessary capital.Read More
[WATCH] Satour's new campaign: Unimaginative or tourism-boostingly beautiful?
Branding expert Andy Rice talks advertising on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'.Read More
Farmers need govt to increase diesel rebate for sake of food security - Agri SA
Bruce Whitfield interviews Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director at Agri SA, as fuel price increases loom.Read More
Continued fuel levy relief eases Wed price hike, but brace for more to come
The Money Show interviews Avhapfani Tshifularo (Executive Director, SA Petroleum Industry Association) and the AA's Layton Beard.Read More
Top Gun smashes box office records across the world
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Fuel levy suspended for one more month, adjusted for July
The fuel levy is being suspended for a further two months but with different amounts per month.Read More
Everyone is waiting! Govt should have already announced fuel prices - AA
Mandy Wiener interviews Layton Beard, spokesperson at the Automobile Association.Read More
Europe bans piped oil from Russia
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
More from Lifestyle
How your morning coffee can help the environment
Premium coffee brand Nespresso ensures that their coffee capsules are 100% infinitely recyclable, here’s how:Read More
Has social media become an 'echo chamber' of like-mindedness?
John Maytham talks to journalist Mathew Blackman about voices in the digital age and what that means about the discourse and debates that constantly hang out on social media.Read More
'You can shower twice a day but the skin must not suffer,' says dermatologist
Thabo Mduli spoke to dermatologist Dr Dagmar Whitaker to explain if showering every day is good or bad for your skin.Read More
Why is South Africa a nation of worriers?
Lester Kiewit spoke to associate author Dr Nicky Falkof about her new book 'Worrier State' and why we are so anxious as a country.Read More
WATCH: Kangaroo fighting man for more than five minutes goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
How John Bogle invented index funds – saving investors trillions
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nerina Visser, a Strategist and Advisor at ETF SA.Read More