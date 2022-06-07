How much life insurance do you really need?

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness- Surviving Menopause
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Natalia Novikova, Gynaecologist
Today at 12:05
Gupta brothers arrested in Dubai over alleged corruption in South Africa
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Bernadette Wicks - EWN Contributor
Today at 12:10
Reaction] Gupta brothers arrested in Dubai over alleged corruption in South Africa
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Cilliers Brink, DA spokesperson for co-operative governance & traditional affairs
Today at 12:15
ANC NWC on President Cyril Ramaphosa
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Pule Mabe - Spokesperson at African National Congress
Today at 12:23
How does money laundering work
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Karam Singh, Legal and Investigations - Corruption Watch.
Today at 12:37
Stats SA GDP, 1st Quarter 2022
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Risenga Maluleka, Statistician General of Stats SA
Today at 12:41
One year ago today it was reported that the Tembisa Ten decuplets had been born
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prof Anton Harber - Caxton Chair Of Journalism And at Wits University
Today at 12:45
Minister Allen & SAPS commissioner unpack Western Cape crime stats
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Reagen Allen, , Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety,
Today at 12:52
Senzo Meyiwa: first witness faces grilling over qualitfications
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 12:56
Discovery Firetrucks: SA looking at privatizing more
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dawie Roodt - Chief Economist at The Efficient Group
Today at 15:20
[PROMO] Old Mutual
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Karabo Ramookho, OM Market Development Manager for Personal Finance Customer Solutions
Today at 17:10
[ANALYSIS] Ramaphosa's robbery saga
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Aubrey Matshiqi
Today at 17:20
[ANALYSIS] Ramaphosa robbery saga - Impact on his second term
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Aubrey Matshiqi
Today at 18:09
First quarter GDP figures
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Adrian Saville - Investment Specialist at Genera Capital
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:50
Pledge to decline future work with the fossil fuel industry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Horn - Country Director at Fossil Free South Africa
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jaco Maritz - Editor at How We Made It In Africa
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - protecting against market volatility
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Debra Slabber - Portfolio Specialist at Morningstar Investment Management SA
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
How much life insurance do you really need?

* 7 June 2022 9:44 AM
by Thaaqib Daniels
Tags:
Old Mutual
Personal finance
life insurance
Old Mutual Personal Finance
John Perlman

A simple question with many complex answers. An Old Mutual expert unpacks the thinking needed when approaching life insurance.

The famous saying “Life is short”, rings even truer now after two years of a global pandemic. The Covid-19 crisis struck quickly and unexpectedly, leaving very little time for people to prepare financially. But while a life-threatening virus spread worldwide, scientists predicted that human beings in the not-so-distant future, could live until roughly 130 years of age.

Where does that leave your future plans?

Should you be readying yourself for another pandemic? Or prepping for a potential century of life? Either way, you would want your hard-earned money to be preserved and available for your loved ones when you’re no longer there.

John Perlman recently hosted Karabo Ramookho, Strategic Marketing Manager at Old Mutual, to discuss how insurance newbies should approach insuring their life-saving and managing their personal finances. Listen to the full conversation here:

Although modern employees may seek online advice and apply digitally, Ramookho recommends visiting a branch or arranging a call with a financial adviser when planning the future of your money.

She says that an adviser will asks more nuanced questions with regards to what your financial needs are, which will further clarify what the best plan is going forward.

To assist anyone who is still puzzled by the process, Old Mutual’s “Find Adviser” page provides a simple questionnaire that will lead to either a face-to-face, telephonic or video call consultation.

For financial solutions that suit your pockets and the needs of your loved ones,head over to the Old Mutual website.




