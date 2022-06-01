Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Testifying against your ex: What evidence are you bringing to court?

1 June 2022 6:36 AM
by Ruth Smith
Johnny Depp
Amber Heard

The Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial inspired Carl and Zoë to ask listeners what they would do if they testified against an ex.

The Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial has continued to take the Internet by storm!

Carl Wastie and Zoë Brown chatted about it on The Flash Drive with producer Petrus weighing in.

They're all in agreement that things have gotten very messy and that neither party is walking away unscathed — their reputations have been forever changed by this trial.

But this got Carl and Zoë wondering about how our listeners would answer the question: If you had to testify against your ex in court, what would you bring up to help the prosecution's case?

You came through with WhatsApp messages, calls and, comments on our Facebook post.

You can listen to it all in the audio clip below and then click on the Facebook post underneath that to join the conversation.

Your drive home doesn't have to be drab! Spend it with Carl Wastie and Zoë Brown on The Flash Drive, weekdays from 3-7pm on Kfm 94.5


This article first appeared on KFM : Testifying against your ex: What evidence are you bringing to court?




Johnny Depp
Amber Heard

