Extension of fuel levy suspension brings slight relief for motorists
Motorists can breathe a slight sigh of relief as the fuel levy suspension has been extended for two months, offering some reprieve from the rising prices.
John Perlman spoke to deputy director-general at the National Treasury, Ismail Momoniat, about this reprieve and how it will affect motorists and the country.
The fuel levy will decrease slightly for the next two months, with a levy of R1.50 for June and R0.75.
Unfortunately, this extension will spell a R4.5 billion loss for the Treasury but Momoniat said the hope is that by October global situations will change which will minimise this loss and help pave the way forward.
One of the contributing factors to the fuel price increasing is the ongoing Russian invasion of the Ukraine.
To find out more, listen to the full audio below.
