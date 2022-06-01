



JOHANNESBURG - Comair has announced that all British Airways and Kulula flights will be suspended from Wednesday until further notice as it tries to secure funding.

The airline operator made the announcement on Tuesday night, saying that its business rescue practitioners were raising the necessary capital.

Comair regrets to advise its flights have been voluntarily suspended from 1 Jun pending securing funding to resume operations. If your flight has been cancelled, please don't travel to airport unless you have alternative arrangements. Our heartfelt apologies for the inconvenience — kulula (@kulula) May 31, 2022

Comair has faced a series of setbacks recently, including the suspension of its operating licence by the SA Civil Aviation Authority due to safety concerns.

CEO Glenn Orsmond said that ticket sales had also been suspended with immediate effect.

"In view of our liquidity position, we've been obliged to take this step and we sincerely regret and apologise to our loyal passengers for the huge inconvenience. Affected passengers can apply for refunds and we will keep everyone updated as soon as there are further developments," Orsmond said.

This article first appeared on EWN : Comair suspends all Kulula, British Airways flights over funding issues