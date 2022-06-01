Comair suspends all Kulula, British Airways flights over funding issues
JOHANNESBURG - Comair has announced that all British Airways and Kulula flights will be suspended from Wednesday until further notice as it tries to secure funding.
The airline operator made the announcement on Tuesday night, saying that its business rescue practitioners were raising the necessary capital.
Comair regrets to advise its flights have been voluntarily suspended from 1 Jun pending securing funding to resume operations. If your flight has been cancelled, please don't travel to airport unless you have alternative arrangements. Our heartfelt apologies for the inconvenience— kulula (@kulula) May 31, 2022
Comair has faced a series of setbacks recently, including the suspension of its operating licence by the SA Civil Aviation Authority due to safety concerns.
CEO Glenn Orsmond said that ticket sales had also been suspended with immediate effect.
"In view of our liquidity position, we've been obliged to take this step and we sincerely regret and apologise to our loyal passengers for the huge inconvenience. Affected passengers can apply for refunds and we will keep everyone updated as soon as there are further developments," Orsmond said.
This article first appeared on EWN : Comair suspends all Kulula, British Airways flights over funding issues
Source : https://www.facebook.com/iflykulula/photos/10158671530203495
More from Business
Extension of fuel levy suspension brings slight relief for motorists
John Perlman spoke to deputy director-general at the National Treasury, Ismail Momoniat, about this reprieve and how it will affect motorists and the country.Read More
[WATCH] Satour's new campaign: Unimaginative or tourism-boostingly beautiful?
Branding expert Andy Rice talks advertising on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'.Read More
Farmers need govt to increase diesel rebate for sake of food security - Agri SA
Bruce Whitfield interviews Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director at Agri SA, as fuel price increases loom.Read More
Famous Brands: Headline earnings up 500% y/y 'but still not out of the woods'
Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Darren Hele about Famous Brands' (Wimpy, Steers, Mugg & Bean...) full-year results.Read More
Continued fuel levy relief eases Wed price hike, but brace for more to come
The Money Show interviews Avhapfani Tshifularo (Executive Director, SA Petroleum Industry Association) and the AA's Layton Beard.Read More
Top Gun smashes box office records across the world
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Fuel levy suspended for one more month, adjusted for July
The fuel levy is being suspended for a further two months but with different amounts per month.Read More
Everyone is waiting! Govt should have already announced fuel prices - AA
Mandy Wiener interviews Layton Beard, spokesperson at the Automobile Association.Read More
Europe bans piped oil from Russia
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
More from Local
Bye bye long queues at Home Affairs, new online booking is here
Deputy director-general for policy Thulani Mavuso tells Bongani Bingwa that the system will be used for ID and passport applications.Read More
Extension of fuel levy suspension brings slight relief for motorists
John Perlman spoke to deputy director-general at the National Treasury, Ismail Momoniat, about this reprieve and how it will affect motorists and the country.Read More
Has overexposure to violence desensitised us to the suffering of children?
John Maytham spoke to co-director of the Institute for Life Course Health Research in the Department of Global Health at Stellenbosch University, Professor Mark Tomlinson, about child protection.Read More
Farmers need govt to increase diesel rebate for sake of food security - Agri SA
Bruce Whitfield interviews Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director at Agri SA, as fuel price increases loom.Read More
Continued fuel levy relief eases Wed price hike, but brace for more to come
The Money Show interviews Avhapfani Tshifularo (Executive Director, SA Petroleum Industry Association) and the AA's Layton Beard.Read More
Wits Planetarium to retire its Star Projector at the end of June
Relebogile Mabotja spoke to the director at the Wits Centre for Astrophysics Professor Roger Deane about the history and future of the planetarium.Read More
Fuel levy suspended for one more month, adjusted for July
The fuel levy is being suspended for a further two months but with different amounts per month.Read More
Health Department clears up proof of vaccination confusion
Mandy Wiener speaks to Ramphelane Morewane, Acting Deputy Director General for Primary Healthcare.Read More
Millions of young people are unemployed, they wake up and sit - Risenga Maluleke
The quarterly labour force survey shows that there were more than 7.9 million unemployed people in South Africa during the first quarter of the year, despite an overall decline in the joblessness ratesRead More