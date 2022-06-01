Bye bye long queues at Home Affairs, new online booking is here
Are you tired of waiting in long queues at Home Affairs offices to get your ID or Passport?
Worry to, the department has announced it is bringing in a new online booking system called BABS (Branch Appointment Booking System) to help with the frustration of long queues.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, deputy director-general for policy at the Department of Home Affairs, Thulani Mavuso says the system will be used for ID and passport applications.
We are not going to turn anybody back, we just want South Africans to move to that particular mode of saying when I want a passport from Home Affairs I should just book to avoid waking up0 at 5 o'clock.Thulani Mavuso, Deputy director general for policy - Department of Home Affairs
All the bookings start at 9 o'clock so every morning they have to clear whatever backlog that has occurred as a result of the system being offline.Thulani Mavuso, Deputy director general for policy - Department of Home Affairs
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
