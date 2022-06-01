WATCH: Adv Malesela Teffo swearing in court goes viral with everyone in stitches
Advocate Malesela Teffo has sent Twitter on overdrive with laughter.
During the cross-examination of forensic expert Thabo Mosia in the Senzo Meyiwa case, Teffo ran out of words to describe the situation and ended up using swear words.
In the short clip making the rounds, even the judge had to chuckle a bit.
Watch the video below:
May 31, 2022
Listen to what else has gone viral here:
Source : Kgomotso Modise/Eyewitness News
