Tax season is usually a nightmare for tax payers, but there is an easy way to avoid all the drama.

When it comes to eFiling and submission of tax returns, the process has been made quite simple by the process of pre-populating tax returns with information which appears on one's IRP5 certificate.

But in some cases, this information has not been carried across by employers and taxpayers have been left unable to submit their returns.

Gert van Heerden, senior manager in Legal services and Systemic Investigations at the Tax Ombud says they had to deal with one such complaint, which SARS did not address within time.

When the Tax Ombud intervened in the matter, SARS indicated that tax payers simply have to press the refresh the information on the IRP5 page.

It's a good teaching moment so that people understand they have two options. Either complete the information you have manually or press the refresh button. So its not necessary to complain if you are in that position. Gert van Heerden, Tax Ombud

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Just press refresh: How to easily access your IRP5