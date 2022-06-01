WATCH: Stop peeing in the shower, warns doctor
A doctor on TikTok has warned men not to warned pee in the shower.
The doctor says this trains the bladder to want to wee when it hears the sound of water.
The doctor says the bladder will be triggered even when you are washing your hands.
@dr.teresa.irwin
I said what I said! Unless you're struggling with total bladder emptying you need to hear this #bladdertips #pft #obgyn♬ Pieces (Solo Piano Version) - Danilo Stankovic
