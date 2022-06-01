Comair was trying to gather enough revenue with 30% discount - Expert





Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond has apologised to stranded passengers after its Kulula and British Airways flights were suspended on Wednesday morning.

It is reported that over 3,000 passengers had made booking with the flight s during their winter sales which was offering a 30% discount.

Speaking to Mandy Weiner, aviation expert Phuthego Mojapele says the 30% discount was to gather enough revenue.

Comair regrets to advise its flights have been voluntarily suspended from 1 Jun pending securing funding. If your flight has been cancelled, please don't travel to airport unless you have alternative arrangements. Our apologies for the inconveniencehttps://t.co/LE63ghF8KS — kulula (@kulula) June 1, 2022

I did say that this was the beginning and the end for Comair when they were grounded with technical issues. I did say they will not be able to recover from this. Phuthego Mojapele, Aviation analyst

Comair decided to embark on a 30% up until last night at about 11:59 pm. They were still taking bookings for that particular special. What they were trying to do is to secure enough revenue to assist them to continue flying for the month of June. Phuthego Mojapele, Aviation analyst

What is going to happen now is that prices are going to go high, not only because Comair has been grounded, but because the fuel price has gone up and the Comair issue is going to escalate the crisis in the aviation industry. Phuthego Mojapele, Aviation analyst

