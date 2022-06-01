'If you want the lowest fuel price you have to pump your own fuel'





At midnight, the price of 95 octane petrol went up by R2.33 a litre while 93 octane is now R2.43 more expensive.

Diesel is now between R1.07and R1.10 per litre more expensive whilst illuminating paraffin increased by R1.56 a litre.

Hectic.

It would have been even worse had the government not decided to step in and extend the R1.50/litre suspension of fuel levies for June and 75 cents per litre in July.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Peter Morgan, CEO of Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association (scroll up to listen).

There’s a demand-side management levy… to encourage inland motorists not to use 95… that levy was removed yesterday… The price changes don’t go to the retailer or wholesaler; we don’t see any of it… Peter Morgan, CEO - Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association

We need a complete review of the fuel price in South Africa… The fuel regulator should be independent… Peter Morgan, CEO - Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association

Deregulation… follows a pattern… [of] unintended consequences… If you want the lowest fuel price possible, you have to pump your own fuel… We should be having those discussions… I’m not sure we would deregulate properly… Peter Morgan, CEO - Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association

