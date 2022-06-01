SA spends R1 million on each salary of recognised kings. Here's why
South Africa started recognising seven royal families in the country in 2014 with the recognition of traditional leaders, as written in the Constitution, receiving a salary by the government paid by taxpayers.
It was reported that in 2014's published remuneration rates that these leaders have cost the country R575 million, leading many in the country questioning how they are paid and how their money is allocated.
According to the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) spokesperson, Mlungisi Mtshali, traditional leaders and kings are paid according to a hierarchic scale, much like any bureaucracy in the country, with the nine recognised kings receiving a salary of about R1 million each.
Though this number may raise some eyebrows, Mtshali notes that traditional leaders play a vital role in society, particularly in rural areas across the country.
Traditional leaders are linked with the task of providing a link between the society they rule over and the government with many sitting in council meetings but cannot actually vote on council decisions.
Alas, Mtshali highlights that traditional leaders act as custodians of customary law as recognised by the Constitution and are responsible for maintaining social cohesion and stability over the community they rule over.
Still, eyebrows cannot helped being raised by taxpayers that wonder how these leaders can afford to live lavish lifestyles where some splurge on unnecessary expenditures including luxury cars and lavish properties.
Though Mtshali acknowledges this concern, she does, however, admit that she isn't aware of the intricacies of how leaders spend their money or where all their money comes from, saying that many might have external assets like land ownership providing their pockets with additional money.
Listen to the full interview below.
Government does provide tools of trade on a provincial level so each and every province determines what it spends in tools of trade or for the kings that are in their province and I must say that that amount varies, mainly province to province, and it's not consistent that way, and it's not centrally determined by the department or by the president.Mlungisi Mtshali, Spokesperson, Cogta
More from Local
Climate Change Bill 'doesn't hold emitters accountable', so what's the use?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just ShareRead More
Comair CEO denies flight ticket sale was a way to raise capital
CEO Glenn Orsmond gets a grilling from Bruce Whitfield after Comair suspended operations on Wednesday.Read More
Kfm's 'Feeding Our Future' raises more than R18m to feed children at risk
The 'Feeding Our Future' radiothon closed at 6 pm on Wednesday after setting an initial goal of R8 million when it kicked off at 6 am that morning.Read More
Thank you SA, you made history! And you can still be part of #FeedingOurFuture
The Kfm 94.5 'Feeding Our Future' Radiothon has been a groundbreaking success with the R8 million target being surpassed in just 6 hours.Read More
Comair was trying to gather enough revenue with 30% discount - Expert
Mandy Weiner speaks to aviation expert Phuthego Mojapele about Comair suspending its Kulula and British Airways flights.Read More
WATCH: Adv Malesela Teffo swearing in court goes viral with everyone in stitches
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Bye bye long queues at Home Affairs, new online booking is here
Deputy director-general for policy Thulani Mavuso tells Bongani Bingwa that the system will be used for ID and passport applications.Read More
Extension of fuel levy suspension brings slight relief for motorists
John Perlman spoke to deputy director-general at the National Treasury, Ismail Momoniat, about this reprieve and how it will affect motorists and the country.Read More
Has overexposure to violence desensitised us to the suffering of children?
John Maytham spoke to co-director of the Institute for Life Course Health Research in the Department of Global Health at Stellenbosch University, Professor Mark Tomlinson, about child protection.Read More