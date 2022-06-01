SA spends R1 million on each salary of recognised kings. Here's why





South Africa started recognising seven royal families in the country in 2014 with the recognition of traditional leaders, as written in the Constitution, receiving a salary by the government paid by taxpayers.

It was reported that in 2014's published remuneration rates that these leaders have cost the country R575 million, leading many in the country questioning how they are paid and how their money is allocated.

According to the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) spokesperson, Mlungisi Mtshali, traditional leaders and kings are paid according to a hierarchic scale, much like any bureaucracy in the country, with the nine recognised kings receiving a salary of about R1 million each.

Though this number may raise some eyebrows, Mtshali notes that traditional leaders play a vital role in society, particularly in rural areas across the country.

Traditional leaders are linked with the task of providing a link between the society they rule over and the government with many sitting in council meetings but cannot actually vote on council decisions.

Alas, Mtshali highlights that traditional leaders act as custodians of customary law as recognised by the Constitution and are responsible for maintaining social cohesion and stability over the community they rule over.

Still, eyebrows cannot helped being raised by taxpayers that wonder how these leaders can afford to live lavish lifestyles where some splurge on unnecessary expenditures including luxury cars and lavish properties.

Though Mtshali acknowledges this concern, she does, however, admit that she isn't aware of the intricacies of how leaders spend their money or where all their money comes from, saying that many might have external assets like land ownership providing their pockets with additional money.

