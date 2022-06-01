Streaming issues? Report here
Thank you SA, you made history! And you can still be part of #FeedingOurFuture

1 June 2022 1:34 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Cape Town
Peninsula School Feeding Association
Kfm Radiothon
FeedingOurFuture

The Kfm 94.5 'Feeding Our Future' Radiothon has been a groundbreaking success with the R8 million target being surpassed in just 6 hours.

UPDATE: The Feeding Our Future Radiothon on Kfm 94.5 has officially ended. You can still donate to the Peninsula Schools Feeding Association directly on their website, here.

In just six hours South Africans surpassed Kfm and LottoStar's R8 million target to help raise funds for the Peninsula Schools Feeding Association.

Popular Kfm presenters, from Darren, Sherlin, and Sibs to Tracey Lange and Carl Wastie took to the airwaves from 6am on Wednesday morning to make sure we reached our target.

And with your help, South Africa, we have made history!

Darren, Sherlin, Sibs with Tracey Lange and Carl Wastie.

The lines were ringing off the hook as individuals, businesses, foundations, and corporations stepped up and pledged their support.

Massive donations from corporate South Africa are pouring in at present.

Some notable pledges include R100,000 from KFC South Africa, R287,000 from Nando's South Africa, R100,000 from Primedia Broadcasting, R100,000 from Plascon South Africa, R75,000 from the Brian Habana Foundation, R200,000 from Betway, R250,000 from Habanero, R50,000 from Huawei South Africa, R50,000 from Mercedes Benz Western Cape, R120,000 from Chatz Connect / Vodacom 4U, R100,000 from Hyprop Investments, R100,000 from Capitec, R175,000 from The Prescient Group, R62,000 from Spur, R100,000 from World Sports Betting, R500,000 from Bidfoods, R250,000 from Grandwest Casino, R200,000 from Betfred SA, R50,000 from _Coca Cola Peninsula Beverages _andR100,000 from Vascos Restaurant.

If you missed the on-air moments, you can still donate to #FeedingOurFuture by logging on here and pledging your support on Kfm's website until 6pm on Wednesday.

Mid-Mornings presenter, Tracey Lange

This article first appeared on KFM : Thank you SA, you made history! And you can still be part of #FeedingOurFuture




