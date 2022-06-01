Virgin Atlantic now allows cabin crew to proudly display their tattoos
Virgin Atlantic now allows its cabin crew to display their body art.
No other large global carrier lets their crews do so.
The airline runs a “championing individuality” marketing campaign.
Facial, neck and knuckle body art remain off-limits, for now, while the airline considers their appropriateness.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen – skip to 5:40).
Their new policy is to champion individuality…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
There are some caveats… No face tattoos, no neck tattoos… no culturally inappropriate tattoos, no swearing, no nudity, no violence, no drugs, or alcohol tattoos – whatever those are, I suppose a bottle of rum – no prison-style love/hate knuckle tattoos…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
… In my late-50s, it [need for tattoos] suddenly resumed.Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Virgin Atlantic now allows cabin crew to proudly display their tattoos
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/adult-tattoos-body-art-dark-girl-1867485/
