Food labels: Why knowing what's in your food's more beneficial than overwhelming





The world of food is ever changing: there's a new diet every other day, organic food falls in and out of trends, there's constantly confusion of what you should or should not eat, almost everything can apparently give you cancer. It's all very overwhelming.

However, that shouldn't deter us from being aware of what is in our food because this posits more benefits to us than it does drawbacks when done healthily.

Instead of fearing the worst or having a YOLO outlook on food labeling, rather reframe it as being a tool to provide you with a greater perspective of what you are putting into your body.

Food labels provide us with a bevy of information including what is in the product, information we can use to compare two similar products by what's in these foods, and the key nutritional and mineral information about the ingredients in the food such as how many kilojoules and/or fats are in the product.

These labels can also help expose claims a product makes. Not everything that organic is better than conventionally made products, sometimes preservatives are a necessary evil to keep our food fresh, and sometimes "fat free" might translate to "sugar superfluous."

However, we should be cautious on being hyper-vigilant on the specificities of what's in our food because it has the potential to become unhealthy where counting calories for nutritional purposes becomes counting calories for (unhealthy) dietary purposes.

Nevertheless, food labels provide us wealth of information that make us more mindful of the things we put into our body and, when this is done healthily, can give us the information we need to make sure that all food groups are consumed in the recommended amount.

