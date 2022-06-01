Food labels: Why knowing what's in your food's more beneficial than overwhelming
The world of food is ever changing: there's a new diet every other day, organic food falls in and out of trends, there's constantly confusion of what you should or should not eat, almost everything can apparently give you cancer. It's all very overwhelming.
However, that shouldn't deter us from being aware of what is in our food because this posits more benefits to us than it does drawbacks when done healthily.
Instead of fearing the worst or having a YOLO outlook on food labeling, rather reframe it as being a tool to provide you with a greater perspective of what you are putting into your body.
Food labels provide us with a bevy of information including what is in the product, information we can use to compare two similar products by what's in these foods, and the key nutritional and mineral information about the ingredients in the food such as how many kilojoules and/or fats are in the product.
These labels can also help expose claims a product makes. Not everything that organic is better than conventionally made products, sometimes preservatives are a necessary evil to keep our food fresh, and sometimes "fat free" might translate to "sugar superfluous."
However, we should be cautious on being hyper-vigilant on the specificities of what's in our food because it has the potential to become unhealthy where counting calories for nutritional purposes becomes counting calories for (unhealthy) dietary purposes.
Nevertheless, food labels provide us wealth of information that make us more mindful of the things we put into our body and, when this is done healthily, can give us the information we need to make sure that all food groups are consumed in the recommended amount.
Listen to more below.
For us to be able to have diversified diets, sustainable diets, that actually offers us a range of different products, we need the role of food additives to help us achieve that... so, when it comes to allergies, different people have different allergies, so the information on the label does provide what allergens are in the product.Arthur Ramoroka, Corporate nutritionist and 'Eat Well Live Well' ambassador
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/grocery_shopping.html?sti=lwwi8l41opxwgon888|&mediapopup=80342773
More from Lifestyle
'Continental Tires' tread all over grammar nazis and the apostrophe police
How did so many errors slip through so many levels of approval? Andy Rice talks advertising on The Money Show.Read More
PR blunder: Will Comair regain trust after sale-then-suspension 'betrayal'?
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Parmi Natesan, CEO of the Institute of Directors in Southern Africa (IoDSA).Read More
Why most boys and men struggle to talk about their feelings
Africa Melane interviews psychologist Leepile Thebe.Read More
Virgin Atlantic now allows cabin crew to proudly display their tattoos
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
WATCH: Stop peeing in the shower, warns doctor
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
How your morning coffee can help the environment
Premium coffee brand Nespresso ensures that their coffee capsules are 100% infinitely recyclable, here’s how:Read More
Has social media become an 'echo chamber' of like-mindedness?
John Maytham talks to journalist Mathew Blackman about voices in the digital age and what that means about the discourse and debates that constantly hang out on social media.Read More
[WATCH] Satour's new campaign: Unimaginative or tourism-boostingly beautiful?
Branding expert Andy Rice talks advertising on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'.Read More
Famous Brands: Headline earnings up 500% y/y 'but still not out of the woods'
Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Darren Hele about Famous Brands' (Wimpy, Steers, Mugg & Bean...) full-year results.Read More