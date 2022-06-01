Streaming issues? Report here
Climate Change Bill 'doesn't hold emitters accountable', so what's the use?

1 June 2022 7:49 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Climate change
Greenhouse gas emissions
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Global warming
fossil fuel
carbon tax
Just Share
Robyn Hugo
Climate Change Bill
GHG

Bruce Whitfield interviews Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just Share
Screengrab of video of flood damage in Ntuzuma, north of Durban, @_NMabaso

South Africa's Climate Change Bill is wholly inadequate when it comes to enforcement and compliance provisions, charges Just Share.

The non-profit shareholder activism organisation says these would not ensure the country plays its part in limiting global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to as close to 1.5 degrees Celsius as possible.

Just Share has submitted comments to the responsible committee (Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Environment, Forestry and Fisheries).

The Bill was tabled in Parliament in February and was open for public comment until 27 May.

Image: 'Hier und jetzt endet leider meine Reise auf Pixabay aber' on Pixabay.com

Just Share highlights the fact that the legislation provides for only a single criminal offence.

... the failure by an emitter allocated a carbon budget (which prescribes the maximum amount of GHG emissions it may emit), to provide the Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries with a GHG mitigation plan (which sets out how the emitter will comply with that carbon budget).

Just Share statement

To have any prospect of fulfilling its objective says Just Share, the Bill "must identify additional violations and provide for more - and more significant – penalties for noncompliance".

Bruce Whitfield gets more detail from Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just Share.

Hugo says there are a number of very worrying issues with the Bill.

Firstly, this is massively overdue, enormously important legislation... It's supposed to regulate how we limit our quite significant GHG emissions and how we adapt to climate change impact.

Robyn Hugo, Director: Climate Change Engagement - Just Share

One of the important failures in the current version of the Bill is the absolute dearth of meaningful measures to ensure accountability for the companies that contribute significantly to, and worsen the impact of climate change.

Robyn Hugo, Director: Climate Change Engagement - Just Share

Hugo says it's clear that voluntary measures from government and companies globally to reduce GHG emissions with no penalties - if any - for excessive emissions, are not helping.

She explains that the only offence contained in South Africa's bill concerns a failure to submit a GHG mitigation plan.

The failure to implement the plan is not penalised, which creates the really bizarre result that simple submission is good enough and nor is there any penalty attached to a failure to report, to monitor or to remedy noncompliance with the plan.

Robyn Hugo, Director: Climate Change Engagement - Just Share

Importantly, says Hugo, there is also no penalty for exceeding your carbon budget.

In an earlier version of the Bill that was a criminal offence... and in the most recent one it attracted a higher carbon tax rate... This isn't in the current version of the Bill and there's no public explanation for this omission.

Robyn Hugo, Director: Climate Change Engagement - Just Share

Listen to Hugo's powerful argument on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Climate Change Bill 'doesn't hold emitters accountable', so what's the use?




