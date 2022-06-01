'Continental Tires' tread all over grammar nazis and the apostrophe police
Branding expert Andy Rice plays grammar nazi on The Money Show for this week's "Heroes and Zeros" slot.
He was shocked to discover a print advert for Continental Tires (American spelling) contained two errors within the space of 15 words.
The first was a glaring apostrophe boo-boo and the second the omission of a rather crucial letter:
- keep performance at it's peak
- from the masters of high performace tyres
On top of all this, the ad insults The Fast and the Furious by leaving out the first word of the title of the popular movie franchise. (the tyre brand was linked to the franchise)
If you wanted to be really pedantic you would note that it just repeatedly says Fast and the Furious... so they've got all of those wrong as well.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
It's a failure on so many levels - it's a basic copywriting failure, it's a failure of checks and balances at the agency... a failure of the client who's not paid attention to the copy that came from the advertising agency...Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
This glaring failure earns the ad the zero rating for the week on The Money Show.
Listen to Andy Rice's advertising critiques on Heroes and Zeros (Continental discussion at 12:24):
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Continental Tires' tread all over grammar nazis and the apostrophe police
