Latest Local
Comair CEO denies flight ticket sale was a way to raise capital CEO Glenn Orsmond gets a grilling from Bruce Whitfield after Comair suspended operations on Wednesday. 1 June 2022 7:18 PM
Kfm's 'Feeding Our Future' raises more than R18m to feed children at risk The 'Feeding Our Future' radiothon closed at 6 pm on Wednesday after setting an initial goal of R8 million when it kicked off at 6... 1 June 2022 6:29 PM
Kfm's 'Feeding Our Future' raises more than R18m to feed children at risk The 'Feeding Our Future' radiothon closed at 6 pm on Wednesday after setting an initial goal of R8 million when it kicked off at 6... 1 June 2022 6:29 PM
View all Local
Farmers need govt to increase diesel rebate for sake of food security - Agri SA Bruce Whitfield interviews Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director at Agri SA, as fuel price increases loom. 31 May 2022 9:02 PM
Should sports featuring SA national teams be free-to-air? The ANC thinks so John Perlman spoke to the ANC head of communications subcommittee, Nkenke Kekana, about this proposal and what it would mean for b... 31 May 2022 6:37 AM
Should sports featuring SA national teams be free-to-air? The ANC thinks so John Perlman spoke to the ANC head of communications subcommittee, Nkenke Kekana, about this proposal and what it would mean for b... 31 May 2022 6:37 AM
View all Politics
PR blunder: Will Comair regain trust after sale-then-suspension 'betrayal'? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Parmi Natesan, CEO of the Institute of Directors in Southern Africa (IoDSA). 1 June 2022 9:02 PM
Love is a four-letter word, so is data Online dating is destined to become the most popular for younger generations 1 June 2022 7:15 PM
Love is a four-letter word, so is data Online dating is destined to become the most popular for younger generations 1 June 2022 7:15 PM
View all Business
Why most boys and men struggle to talk about their feelings Africa Melane interviews psychologist Leepile Thebe. 1 June 2022 3:39 PM
Virgin Atlantic now allows cabin crew to proudly display their tattoos Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 1 June 2022 1:19 PM
Virgin Atlantic now allows cabin crew to proudly display their tattoos Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 1 June 2022 1:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
Should sports featuring SA national teams be free-to-air? The ANC thinks so John Perlman spoke to the ANC head of communications subcommittee, Nkenke Kekana, about this proposal and what it would mean for b... 31 May 2022 6:37 AM
Kaizer Chiefs appoint former player Arthur Zwane as new head coach Zwane previously served as the head coach on a temporary basis, including as recently as April following the departure of Stuart B... 26 May 2022 11:55 AM
Kaizer Chiefs appoint former player Arthur Zwane as new head coach Zwane previously served as the head coach on a temporary basis, including as recently as April following the departure of Stuart B... 26 May 2022 11:55 AM
View all Sport
Top Gun smashes box office records across the world Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 31 May 2022 4:25 PM
Travis Barker's ex auctions ring for $120,000 as he weds Kourtney Kardashian Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 May 2022 8:54 AM
Travis Barker's ex auctions ring for $120,000 as he weds Kourtney Kardashian Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 May 2022 8:54 AM
View all Entertainment
Europe bans piped oil from Russia Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 31 May 2022 12:19 PM
Europe bans piped oil from Russia Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 31 May 2022 12:19 PM
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
View all World
African Union Chair to ask Putin to allow wheat exports from Ukraine Dianna Games (Africa At Work) reports back from the latest meeting of the UN Economic Commission for Africa on The Money Show. 25 May 2022 9:23 PM
SA is still a good prospect for emerging market investors, says JSE's CEO Bruce Whitfield catches up with Dr Leila Fourie, unpacking her key takeaways at WEF so far. 25 May 2022 5:33 PM
SA is still a good prospect for emerging market investors, says JSE's CEO Bruce Whitfield catches up with Dr Leila Fourie, unpacking her key takeaways at WEF so far. 25 May 2022 5:33 PM
View all Africa
Climate Change Bill 'doesn't hold emitters accountable', so what's the use? Bruce Whitfield interviews Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just Share 1 June 2022 7:49 PM
Why most boys and men struggle to talk about their feelings Africa Melane interviews psychologist Leepile Thebe. 1 June 2022 3:39 PM
Why most boys and men struggle to talk about their feelings Africa Melane interviews psychologist Leepile Thebe. 1 June 2022 3:39 PM
View all Opinion
Why most boys and men struggle to talk about their feelings

1 June 2022 3:39 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Depression
Psychology
Mental health
Anxiety
men's health
Africa Melane
Early breakfast
men's mental health
Leepile Thebe

Africa Melane interviews psychologist Leepile Thebe.

It remains hard for most men to talk about their feelings.

“It’s how boys and men are raised and socialised,” says psychologist Leepile Thebe.

Much stigma still exists around the discussion of men’s mental health and there is a disconnect between the perception of a man as breadwinner and a man able to show vulnerability, says Thebe.

“A man and a woman both have similar experiences,” he says.

“Men should be able to cry and express their feelings.”

Men have feelings too. © marinazg/123rf.com

RELATED: Liberty records dramatic increase in mental health claims

Thebe says that when he sees men at his practice, they often tell him someone else sent them.

“There is shame talking about their difficulties. You’re allowed to talk about your vulnerabilities. You’re allowed to express what you’re going through.”

Most men struggle with difficult emotions such as sadness, says Thebe. “It’s easier to lean towards anger and aggression. That’s how they’re socialised.”

Africa Melane interviewed Thebe (scroll up to listen).

Click here for the South African Depression and Anxiety Group website – or call them at 0800 21 22 23.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Why most boys and men struggle to talk about their feelings




