Why most boys and men struggle to talk about their feelings
It remains hard for most men to talk about their feelings.
“It’s how boys and men are raised and socialised,” says psychologist Leepile Thebe.
Much stigma still exists around the discussion of men’s mental health and there is a disconnect between the perception of a man as breadwinner and a man able to show vulnerability, says Thebe.
“A man and a woman both have similar experiences,” he says.
“Men should be able to cry and express their feelings.”
RELATED: Liberty records dramatic increase in mental health claims
Thebe says that when he sees men at his practice, they often tell him someone else sent them.
“There is shame talking about their difficulties. You’re allowed to talk about your vulnerabilities. You’re allowed to express what you’re going through.”
Most men struggle with difficult emotions such as sadness, says Thebe. “It’s easier to lean towards anger and aggression. That’s how they’re socialised.”
Africa Melane interviewed Thebe (scroll up to listen).
Click here for the South African Depression and Anxiety Group website – or call them at 0800 21 22 23.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Why most boys and men struggle to talk about their feelings
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_134258127_reflection-of-bearded-man-in-a-dark-holding-his-head-with-his-hands-with-painful-expression-on-his-f.html?vti=lwgzs0290ra7tte93h-1-65
More from Lifestyle
'Continental Tires' tread all over grammar nazis and the apostrophe police
How did so many errors slip through so many levels of approval? Andy Rice talks advertising on The Money Show.Read More
PR blunder: Will Comair regain trust after sale-then-suspension 'betrayal'?
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Parmi Natesan, CEO of the Institute of Directors in Southern Africa (IoDSA).Read More
Food labels: Why knowing what's in your food's more beneficial than overwhelming
Relebogile Mabotja talks to a food specialist on how to read the labels in our food and what that means for our health. How to read food labels.Read More
Virgin Atlantic now allows cabin crew to proudly display their tattoos
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
WATCH: Stop peeing in the shower, warns doctor
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
How your morning coffee can help the environment
Premium coffee brand Nespresso ensures that their coffee capsules are 100% infinitely recyclable, here’s how:Read More
Has social media become an 'echo chamber' of like-mindedness?
John Maytham talks to journalist Mathew Blackman about voices in the digital age and what that means about the discourse and debates that constantly hang out on social media.Read More
[WATCH] Satour's new campaign: Unimaginative or tourism-boostingly beautiful?
Branding expert Andy Rice talks advertising on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'.Read More
Famous Brands: Headline earnings up 500% y/y 'but still not out of the woods'
Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Darren Hele about Famous Brands' (Wimpy, Steers, Mugg & Bean...) full-year results.Read More
More from Opinion
'Continental Tires' tread all over grammar nazis and the apostrophe police
How did so many errors slip through so many levels of approval? Andy Rice talks advertising on The Money Show.Read More
Climate Change Bill 'doesn't hold emitters accountable', so what's the use?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just ShareRead More
[WATCH] Satour's new campaign: Unimaginative or tourism-boostingly beautiful?
Branding expert Andy Rice talks advertising on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'.Read More
Top Gun smashes box office records across the world
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Fuel prices: 'Govt must stop spending money as if it's theirs! It’s our money!'
Lester Kiewit interviews Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse.Read More
Fuel levy suspension: 'The government is considering extending it'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib.Read More
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list
The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22.Read More
YONELA DIKO: Depending solely on fuel imports threatens energy security
The oligopoly of major companies where the entire country is dependent on four or five major petroleum producers must be broken.Read More
Standard insurance car hire perk is 30 days, but car repairs are taking longer
Supply chain and related problems are also slowing down availability of car parts, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More